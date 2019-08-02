Arkansas man accused of hitting girlfriend, locking her in closet after she refused to have sex, police say

A Fayetteville man was arrested Thursday after he slapped, hit and choked his girlfriend and then forced her into a closet after she refused to have sex with him, according to a police report.

Darius Anderson, 28, was arrested in connection with kidnapping, domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Anderson was being held Friday in the Washington County jail with no bond set.

Police received a call Thursday afternoon that a woman had texted a friend and said she was locked in a closet and needed help. When the officer arrived at the residence the woman said Anderson woke her up and wanted to have sex, according to the report. When she told Anderson "No," he became agitated and slapped her. He hit her in the face with her cellphone when she refused to unlock the phone, the woman told police. She said Anderson squeezed her throat until she had difficulty breathing and was seeing different colors, according to the report. He forced her into a closet and would not let her out, she said.

The woman had a second phone with her and texted the friend from the closet. Anderson did not let the woman out of the closet until police arrived, according to the report.