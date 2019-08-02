Arkansas man faces reckless manslaughter charge in stabbing death

An Arkansas man is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter in the stabbing death of a man last month in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Police Department said officers believe Daniel Ray Hernandez is "solely responsible for" the death of Jose Botello, who was found suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest on July 22 on the porch of a home in the 1400 block of North Greenwood Avenue. Botello was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hernandez, who lived in a residence connected to Botello's, showed up at a nearby home that night and was carrying a knife when he told three people inside that he had stabbed the Botello.

Online records show Hernandez, a Fort Smith resident, was booked into the Sebastian County jail on July 22 on drug charges and remained in custody there on Friday. An arrest warrant for the manslaughter charge was issued on Friday, police said.

Authorities in Fort Smith said they also have arrested a suspect in connection with the unrelated killing of William Dubois, Jr. He was found dead on July 11 inside a home on South Greenwood Avenue, and the case was ruled a homicide.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the killing, police said, but no formal charge has been filed.

"This case continues to be investigated and compiled and detectives anticipate a resolution in the near future, pending evidence analysis by the Arkansas state Crime Lab," police wrote.

Jail records show the suspect is being held on charges of theft by receiving and obstructing governmental operations.