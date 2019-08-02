Arkansas man sentenced to 20 years in head-on crash that killed driver; 64-year-old was reportedly high on meth at time of wreck

An Arkansas man who was high on meth when he caused a crash that took the life of a 24-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before finding Forrest Rector Stewart Jr., 64, guilty of felony negligent homicide.

They sentenced Stewart to a maximum 20-year term and fined him $15,000.

James Crowe was killed at about 6:45 a.m. Nov. 2, 2017, as he headed from his home in Hope to his job in Texarkana.

Later that morning, his wife, Kristen Crowe, got word of a fatal wreck on U.S. Highway 67. As she drove along the highway, she called her husband's phone. He didn't answer.

When she approached the accident scene, she pulled over and got the attention of a deputy.

After confirming who she was, Arkansas State Police Trooper Dale Young emerged from a cruiser with his hat on his chest. Kristen Crowe said that the sight of the hat held to Young's chest led her mind to believe the worst and that when Young put the hat on his head, she allowed herself to believe James Crowe was all right.

But he wasn't.

Kristen Crowe's testimony brought many in the courtroom to tears.

During the punishment phase of trial, Stewart took the stand and apologized to the Crowe family.

Stewart's defense lawyer, Theodis Thompson of Little Rock, called Stewart's sister to testify.

She spoke of Stewart's military service, his time volunteering to coach his son's sports team and participation in a parent and teacher organization.

In her closing remarks, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell reminded the jury that James Crowe will never get to serve his country, will never get to coach his son's football team and will never attend a P.T.A. meeting.

"I'm sure Mr. Stewart is sorry. We're all sorry when our poor decisions catch up to us. He wasn't sorry when he used meth. He wasn't sorry when he got in that truck. He wasn't sorry when he hit James Crowe. Not once was he sorry, but he's sorry now because he's going to prison. He's sorry because today he has to pay the price," Mitchell said.

During closing arguments in the first phase of Stewart's trial, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cotten reminded the jury of testimony they heard Tuesday from a number of first responders, law enforcement officers and an emergency room nurse.

All testified that Stewart cursed those trying to help him from his wrecked truck, that he appeared "hyped up" and agitated, that he was combative and uncooperative.

Stewart's blood tested positive for methamphetamine. A toxicology expert from Indiana testified that the level in Stewart's blood was high and, when combined with witness accounts, led him to conclude Stewart was intoxicated from methamphetamine use when the vehicle crossed more than seven feet into James Crowe's lane.

Stewart will be eligible for parole after completing approximately one sixth of his term. Stewart, who had been free on bond, was taken into custody at the trial's conclusion before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson. Stewart will be held in the Miller County jail until he is transported to the state Department of Correction.