Arkansas State Fair concert lineup set; 'Jessie's Girl' singer among acts set to play 2019 event

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 10:06 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption File Photo/THOMAS METTHE Fairgoers enjoy the midway at the 2017 Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock.

Officials with the Arkansas State Fair have announced the concert lineup for this year's 10-day event.

The fair's concert series will begin Friday, Oct. 11 with a performance by Rick Springfield, whose breakthrough album “Working Class Dog” included the hit single “Jessie’s Girl.”

Springfield is set to play at 8 p.m. that night at the Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Main Stage as part of the RAM concert series.

The lineup also includes:

  • Craig Morgan: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
  • Ralph Tresvant: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13
  • The Oak Ridge Boys: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15
  • Tragikly White: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16
  • Zac Dunlap Band: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17
  • Gin Blossoms: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18
  • Sawyer Brown: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Dazz Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Concerts are free with admission, but the fair offers premium deck seating for each show. Those tickets go on sale Monday and cost $25.

