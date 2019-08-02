Arkansas State Fair concert lineup set; 'Jessie's Girl' singer among acts set to play 2019 event

File Photo/THOMAS METTHE Fairgoers enjoy the midway at the 2017 Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock.

Officials with the Arkansas State Fair have announced the concert lineup for this year's 10-day event.

The fair's concert series will begin Friday, Oct. 11 with a performance by Rick Springfield, whose breakthrough album “Working Class Dog” included the hit single “Jessie’s Girl.”



[Poll not showing up? Click here to vote for the grade you'd give for this year's Arkansas State Fair lineup » https://www.arkansasonline.com/polls/2019/aug/how-would-you-grade-years-arkansas-state-fair-conc/]

Springfield is set to play at 8 p.m. that night at the Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Main Stage as part of the RAM concert series.

The lineup also includes:

Craig Morgan: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Ralph Tresvant: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

The Oak Ridge Boys: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Tragikly White: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

Zac Dunlap Band: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Gin Blossoms: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Sawyer Brown: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Dazz Band: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Concerts are free with admission, but the fair offers premium deck seating for each show. Those tickets go on sale Monday and cost $25.