Arkansas visit exceeds Adger's expectations

Senior wingman Quevian Adger, who recently received his first Power 5 offer from Arkansas, got a look at the Razorbacks during an unofficial visit on Friday.

Coach Brian Nwelue, who coaches Adger and the 17-under BMM on the Under Armour Circuit, also coaches him at iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy. Nwelue said Adger was able get a deep look at the Arkansas program.

“We got to see the campus, got to talk to the coaching staff, saw everything from nutrition to practice facilities to the locker rooms to the how the classes are structured, academic studies,” Nwelue said. “Everything.”

Adger, 6-7, 200 pounds, of iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy in Coppell, Texas, also has offers from Tulsa, Creighton, Central Connecticut State and Louisiana Tech. The visit appears to have exceeded his expectations.

“He really, really liked it,” Nwelue said. “He thought it was better than he expected coming into it.”

He averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 assists on the Under Armour Rise Circuit. Nwelue said assistant Corey Williams wants to set up an official visit.

“I know coach Williams said he would come to the school and the next step would be talking about it as a staff. They want to get him on for an official (visit),” Nwelue said.