Attorney: City's water processing breaks law

Nathan Smith, the Benton County prosecuting attorney, said Thursday that the city of Bethel Heights is breaking the law, and he gave them 30 days to stop or city leaders could face jail time.

Smith said he reviewed documents from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and Bethel Heights residents that show the city's wastewater treatment systems have been improperly processing the city's wastewater and allowing contaminated water to run off onto neighboring private property.

Smith sent a letter to Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black telling her she was in violation of state law by allowing water or air pollution that could adversely affect human health, animal or plant life or property. Conviction is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine, the letter said.

Smith said the mayor and other city officials can be held criminally liable if the city fails to cooperate with the state department and clean up the waste.

Bethel Heights must abide and follow the law, Smith said. People are being deprived of their property because of waste from the city, he said.

"Any city official responsible for the ongoing problem that exists now is in violation of law and faces prosecution," Smith said.

Smith gave Bethel Heights officials 30 days to start fixing the sewer system and clean up the plant and neighboring properties.

Phone calls to Black and Robert Rhodes, an attorney acting as a spokesperson for the city, were not returned Thursday.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," said Joe Brooks, whose family owns property adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant. "But all their malicious and illegal activities are not out in the open yet."

Brooks and several other families have alleged that the city releases untreated water onto their land and into their ponds.

Bethel Heights released a statement on its website last week denying allegations that the city operates its wastewater treatment plant outside of its permitted limits. It attributes test results showing high fecal levels to the livestock operations on private land adjacent to the treatment plant. The statement also says city officials believe wastewater runoff on neighbors' property was caused by rain.

Smith's letter issued the city directives to fix the wastewater treatment system and eliminate all runoff onto surrounding properties, to implement cleanup strategies for affected properties.

The letter also directed the city to ensure fecal coliform levels released from the plant are within the bounds of the permit granted to the city's wastewater treatment plant by the environmental quality department. Smith said the city must meet the deadline of 90 days given by the department.

Bethel Heights' wastewater treatment plant has operated for at least five years out of compliance with its permit, according to records from the state regulating agency. On May 6, the agency gave Bethel Heights officials until Aug. 9 to develop a plan to fix the system after a February inspection found it again out of compliance.

The state environmental quality department collected samples around the city's wastewater treatment plant July 16 showing fecal coliform levels higher than the laboratory tests typically used to monitor wastewater could measure.

The department sent the city a letter July 24, giving the officials two days to come up with an interim plan to get its sewer problems under control.

That statement also acknowledged the Aug. 9 deadline imposed by the department in May for the city to develop plans for a permanent solution

State officials said Monday afternoon the city had submitted an interim plan for improvement and a plan to inform residents about the situation and unsafe conditions.

The communication plan submitted by the city includes the statement of denial on the website.

Brooks and other residents living near some of the treatment fields have started petition drives to consolidate the smaller town into Springdale, allowing Springdale to take over wastewater treatment. Bethel Heights has about 3,000 residents.

Leaving one city for another will require petitions filed in favor of the change in both cities. Each of the two cities' petitions must have signatures of at least 15% of the number of voters in the last mayoral election. Then voters in each of the two towns would have to approve the change. A simple majority vote in each city would pass the measures.

