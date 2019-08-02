Fangio, Broncos win despite kidney stone

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant is dragged down by Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

BRONCOS 14, FALCONS 10

CANTON, Ohio -- For a while Thursday, Vic Fangio didn't know if his long-awaited debut as a head coach would happen in the Hall of Fame game.

Fangio finished team meetings, then headed to a hospital because of a kidney stone. Though determined to lead his new team, the Denver Broncos, against Atlanta, "I didn't know if I would make it."

He did, and he was a winner thanks to a late rally.

Fangio, an NFL assistant coach for nearly two decades, saw a late interception set up rookie Juwann Winfree's 15-yard touchdown catch, and his team edged the Falcons 14-10 to open the NFL's preseason.

Yes, it was an exhibition game -- the real first test comes Sept. 9 at Oakland. Still, Fangio was getting his chance to run a team. So this truly was a debut.

"Winning has cured more things than penicillin," joked Fangio, who still had not passed the stone when he met with the media after the game. "Nobody is doing backflips and cartwheels like in the regular season."

Trey Johnson's interception of Matt Schaub's pass after the Atlanta backup quarterback was pressured set up Denver at the Falcons 38 with 5:21 remaining. A 14-yard pass interference call on fourth down against Rashard Causey kept Denver in it, but the Broncos were hurt by a holding penalty against rookie Ryan Crozier.

Unfazed, rookie Brett Rypien hurled a pass into the right corner of the end zone, where it was deflected and Winfree latched onto it with 1:26 remaining.

"Trey made a nice play at the end, and Winfree made an acrobatic catch," Fangio said. "It's always good to be here for this game. It's always great to be around great ex-players and owners."

Fangio also became the first coach to utilize the new rule allowing challenges of pass interference calls. Late in the second quarter, Linden Stephens was called for a 43-yard defensive penalty. Officials upheld the call.

"I made a statement I'd be the first to throw the flag on defensive pass interference," said Fangio, one of the premier defensive coordinators the league has seen.

Both teams had eight-play first-half drives for touchdowns. Denver's was finished by Khalfani Muhammad's 3-yard run up the middle. Atlanta tied it with a precise two-minute drill guided by first-year quarterback Kurt Benkert, who is seeking a backup job to Matt Ryan. Benkert took the Falcons 61 yards in 1:17, hitting running back Brian Hill with a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Benkert conducted another impressive series in the third period, going 56 yards in 12 plays to Giorgio Tavecchio's 27-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead.

Benkert headed to the locker room early in the fourth quarter with a toe injury. He went 19 of 34 for 185 yards.

Drew Lock, Denver's second-round draft pick and perhaps its quarterback of the future (Joe Flacco, acquired from Baltimore, is the starter but sat Thursday night), got plenty of action. He rarely impressed and finished 7 of 11 for 34 yards.

Atlanta, which was ravaged by injuries last season, saw fourth-year defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman go down in the first quarter with a groin problem. Hageman has not played an NFL game since 2016. Wide receiver Marcus Green left in the third period with a groin injury.

Denver third-year linebacker Joe Jones hurt an arm in the second quarter and did not return.

Asked for further updates on injuries, Fangio smiled and concluded: "I am more concerned about my injury update."

Exhibition schedule

All times Central

HALL OF FAME WEEK

THURSDAY’S GAME

Denver 14, Atlanta 10

WEEK 1

THURSDAY, AUG. 8

NY Jets at NY Giants, 6 p.m. (NFLN)

Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

LA Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m. (NFLN)

WEEK 2

THURSDAY, AUG. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

NY Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY, AUG. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at NY Giants, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. LA Rams at Honolulu, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

SUNDAY, AUG. 18

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox)

MONDAY, AUG. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

NY Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Oakland at Winnipeg, Manitoba,

7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m. (Fox)

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. (CBS)

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, noon (NFLN)

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m. (NFLN)

New Orleans at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at LA Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at LA Chargers, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

SUNDAY, AUG. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 4

THURSDAY, AUG. 29

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Jets, 6 p.m. (NFLN)

NY Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

LA Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.

LA Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Photo by AP/RON SCHWANE

Denver Broncos running back Devontae Jackson breaks a tackle from Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller during the second half of Thursday’s exhibition game in Canton, Ohio. Denver won 14-10.

Sports on 08/02/2019