Flaherty leads Cards to 1st place in NL Central

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty didn't panic. Instead, the St. Louis Cardinals' right-hander simply stayed the course during a lengthy stretch without a victory.

That patience paid off Thursday.

Flaherty struck out nine in seven strong innings and catcher Matt Wieters hit a three-run home run as the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 in a matchup of NL Central leaders.

The Cardinals won two games in the three-game set and claimed first in the division, a game ahead of Chicago. The Cubs have lost 4 of 6 overall and 11 of their last 16 on the road.

Flaherty (5-6) allowed just one hit and walked two in recording his first victory since May 14, a span of 79 days and 12 starts.

He threw well at times during the skid -- he allowed two earned runs or less in four successive starts coming into Thursday.

Most importantly, he remained philosophical during the rough stretch.

"It's going to take care of itself nine times out of 10," Flaherty said.

It certainly did.

Flaherty held the Cubs without a hit until newcomer Nicholas Castellanos singled to right with two out in the sixth. Flaherty retired 13 consecutive batters from the first to fifth innings.

"He was in control of what he was doing," St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt said. "He saw good life to his fastball. A lot of quality pitches."

Chicago left-hander Jon Lester, the losing pitcher, gave Flaherty credit for a job well done.

"He threw extremely well tonight," Lester said.

Flaherty has allowed 4 runs over his last 5 starts with a 1.15 ERA covering 311/3 innings.

"Wieters and I were in sync from the get-go," Flaherty said. "I made an adjustment on the fastball. I was just trying to locate and execute -- keep the ball down."

Wieters capped off a four-run, sixth-inning outburst with a three-run home run off Derek Holland to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.

Jose Martinez, Kolten Wong and Yairo Muniz had RBI singles for the Cardinals, who are coming off a 16-9 record in July.

Lester (9-7) gave up 5 earned runs on 9 hits over 5-plus innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Wong and Paul DeJong had three hits apiece.

PHILLIES 10, GIANTS 2 J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run home run, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and host Philadelphia beat San Francisco.

BRAVES 4, REDS 1 (7) Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run, Adam Duvall went deep again and Max Fried pitched six strong innings to lead host Atlanta past Cincinnati in a game that was cut short by heavy rain.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his team's five home runs to back a solid performance by fellow rookie Trent Thornton and Toronto beat host Baltimore.

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 1 Gerrit Cole pitched one-run ball over seven innings as visiting Houston beat Cleveland.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 4 Rookie left-hander Brendan McKay struck out seven, Mike Zunino and Austin Meadows homered, and Tampa Bay beat host Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 5, TWINS 4 (12) Twins reliever Sam Dyson blew a three-run lead in the ninth, then Harold Ramirez hit a leadoff home run in the 12th that sent host Miami over Minnesota.

METS 4, WHITE SOX 0 Robinson Cano drove in two runs with a home run and a double, and visiting New York beat Chicago for its seventh consecutive victory.

ATHLETICS 5, BREWERS 3 Matt Chapman hit a two-run home run off struggling closer Josh Hader in the eighth to break out of a long slump and host Oakland beat Milwaukee.

