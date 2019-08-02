U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg event moved from Little Rock to North Little Rock arena

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is shown in this file photo.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's lecture originally scheduled in Little Rock has been moved to Verizon Arena in North Little Rock to accommodate more people.

The announcement Thursday that the lecture would be moved from the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to Verizon Arena comes weeks after free tickets to the event were snapped up within a half-hour of the lecture being announced July 9.

Ginsburg is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The lecture is part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series from the Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation.

Officials encouraged people who missed out to join a waiting list, and the Clinton School announced Thursday that the change of venue will allow for additional RSVPs from the waiting list, although the event "remains at capacity."

Verizon Arena has a seating capacity of about 18,000, according to the venue's website. A Clinton School spokesman said about 16,000 seats would likely be available for the Supreme Court justice's lecture.

The Jack Stephens Center seats 5,600. A Clinton School spokesman said that, with the addition of floor seating, about 6,000 people could have attended at the Stephens Center.

Names can be added to the waiting list at eventbrite.com/e/kumpuris-lecture-with-the-honorable-ruth-bader-ginsburg-tickets-64309951797.

Metro on 08/02/2019