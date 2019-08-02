• Mike Thompson and Carol Thompson Griffith, two relatives of 1930s bank robber John Dillinger, who was shot and killed at a Chicago theater in 1934, said they want the body in Dillinger's grave at an Indianapolis cemetery exhumed to determine if the remains are really his.

• Shoshana Chatfield, a rear admiral and helicopter pilot who previously led a military command in Guam, on Thursday became the 57th president and first female commander of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, R.I.

• John Green, 68, Philadelphia's longest-serving sheriff, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted taking $675,000 in bribes from businessman James Davis in exchange for letting Davis handle $35 million of the department's property sales contract work.

• David Lillard, Tennessee's state treasurer, unaware that the state's pension fund had invested in a San Diego-based marijuana company despite the state's opposition to legalizing marijuana, said he immediately ordered pension managers to sell the stock.

• William Hall, 71, convicted of fatally shooting a 67-year-old man in a post office parking lot in Houston in 2017 as the two argued over the victim parking in a handicapped space without a permit, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• John Lever, the owner of a crocodile farm in Queensland, Australia, said he's being contacted by relatives of missing people after he conducted a necropsy on a 15-foot crocodile that died at the farm and found a human orthopedic plate in the reptile's stomach.

• Brian Kozlowski of Macomb, Mich., convicted of spiking his ex-wife's coffee with an antihistamine in 2018, making her feel tired and sick as the couple went through what his attorney described as an "ugly divorce," was sentenced to 60 days in jail, to be served on weekends, prosecutors said.

• Debra Hamil, 65, of Guthrie, Okla., faces resisting arrest and other charges after body camera video showed her being shocked with a stun gun for kicking a police officer during a traffic stop when the officer tried to give her an $80 ticket for a broken taillight.

• Xavier De La Torre, an El Paso, Texas, school superintendent, was suspended for three days without pay after San Antonio police reported that he was inebriated during a training seminar held at a burger restaurant where he head-butted another superintendent.

