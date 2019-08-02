Jobless claims increase by 8,000

Filings for U.S. unemployment benefits edged up while remaining at historically low levels, another indication that the labor market remains generally robust.

Jobless claims rose by 8,000 to 215,000 in the week that ended Saturday, according to Labor Department figures released Thursday that slightly exceeded the median estimate in Bloomberg's survey of economists. The four-week average, a less-volatile measure, declined to a three-month low of 211,500.

Those reports reinforce Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments Wednesday that the labor market remains strong. He also said policy makers expect job growth to be slower than last year but still sufficient to hold the unemployment rate steady.

The claims report comes just before the Labor Department's payrolls report today, which is forecast to show job gains moderated to a still-solid 165,000 in July as the unemployment rate declined back to match a half-century low of 3.6%.

Continuing claims, reported with a one-week lag, increased by 22,000 to 1.699 million in the week ended July 20.

Powell stressed on Wednesday that the economy remains in good shape and said the reduction in borrowing costs will help insure against weak global growth and uncertainty over trade policy, while helping to boost inflation closer to the central bank's goal.

"At this stage, the economy is still quite strong," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Today's employment report will help determine "whether further rate cuts are needed down the road, and a strong report would be an indication that perhaps we need to do less rate cuts than anticipated."

If the payrolls number syncs with the Fed's view that the U.S. economy needs only a little help to keep expanding, that could push up yields on shorter-dated Treasuries in particular, said John Lovito, co-chief investment officer for global bonds at American Century Investments.

"A strong number will reinforce the notion that the Fed easing cycle may not be as aggressive as previously thought," Lovito said.

For U.S. stocks, which on Wednesday posted the biggest decline in two months, a more robust jobs number could hurt equities by reducing chances of deeper Fed easing. Stocks may rise on a poor figure, as long as it's not so terrible that it suggests the Fed would be powerless to stop a recession.

"There's an environment of, good news is going to be bad for the markets," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. "If we see a big miss, you could see investors look to increase the odds of additional Fed cuts and that would be positive for the markets at this point."

Despite a few stumbles this year, the labor market has remained broadly solid -- a point the Fed reiterated in Wednesday's statement.

Also in focus: Manufacturing has shown increasing signs of weakness amid softer global demand, lingering trade disputes and bloated inventories. A gauge of factory employment released Thursday fell to the lowest level since 2016. Powell noted that manufacturing output has declined for two straight quarters -- which fits the technical definition of a recession.

Economists project a significant pullback in manufacturing hiring in July with 5,000 new jobs, following 17,000 in the prior month. The July data can be tricky though, as automakers have traditionally shut down plants this time of year.

The jobs report will be far from the last word before the Fed's next decision on Sept. 18. Policy makers will have a slew of other data including another employment report, along with potential new trade developments like another meeting between U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators.

"We know that they're very worried about the risks stemming from the global environment," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. "So this is really going to be a report card in how the domestic economy is holding up."

Information for this article was contributed by Jordan Yadoo, Chris Middleton, Eric Lam, Emily Barrett and Vildana Hajric of Bloomberg News.

Business on 08/02/2019