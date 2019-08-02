Man hindered search, police say

A man accused of hindering a double homicide investigation in south Arkansas has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, was arrested July 24 after an anonymous tip led investigators to interview him regarding their pursuit of double homicide suspect Jory Worthen, according to a news release from the Camden Police Department.

Authorities determined Woods met with Worthen on June 27 outside Chidester, about 15 miles northwest of Camden, and that Woods knew about the killing, the release said. Police said Woods also knew Worthen's whereabouts.

Worthen is wanted in the killings of Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her 4-year-old son, who were found dead June 25 inside her Camden home at 1338 Ronald Drive. He remains at large, and police said Worthen should be considered dangerous.

Metro on 08/02/2019