Mariners’ prospects key Travs’ ’19 success

Paul Allen knew it early on. So, too, did outfielder Kyle Lewis.

The 2019 version of the Arkansas Travelers had a chance to be special.

The secret behind the Travelers’ blistering season, which has included a first-half Texas League North Division title and a current 64-43 overall record, really hasn’t been much of a secret thanks to the team’s overall construction.

Arkansas began the 2019 season with eight of the top 30 Seattle Mariners prospects, according to MLB Pipeline . On its current roster, the Travs claim 14 of the Mariners’ top 30 prospects — and that includes three of the top 100 prospects in baseball. Just two other teams across the minor leagues — the Atlanta Braves’ Class AA team and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Class AAA team — currently possess three top-100 prospects on their roster, according to Corey Brock, who is the Seattle Mariners’ beat writer for The Athletic.

“I don’t put too, too much into those rankings, but it’s rare for us to see this many that are nationally recognized as potential prospects,” said Allen, who’s in his seventh season as the Travelers’ general manager.

Lewis, who’s in his first full year with Arkansas after spending nearly half of last season with the Travs, immediately noticed a difference with this year’s team.

“Instantly, when we went out on the field, you could feel the energy,” Lewis said. “Great energy around the team, great energy in the locker room. … All that talent, it makes you excited to play.”

Six of the Mariners’ top 10 prospects — right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, first baseman Evan White, right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, catcher Cal Raleigh, left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield and Lewis — are currently with the Travs. Gilbert, White and Dunn rank Nos. 3-5, respectively, in Seattle’s farm system.

Those three are also ranked inside the top 100 of MLB’s best prospects . Gilbert, who was called up from Class A-Advanced Modesto in mid-July, is No. 51, White is No. 74 and Dunn is No. 77. White and Dunn each participated in the MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 7 in Cleveland. Allen even said White “seems like an easy one to me to be a starting first baseman for the Mariners” in the future.

“We knew we were gonna get some of the bigger prospects in the system [this season], and so that was exciting,” Allen said. “But until you see it, you don’t really expect it, and so they did kind of blow us away in that sense.”

Right-handed pitcher Joey Gerber, right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills, left-handed pitcher Ricardo Sanchez, outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams, right-handed pitcher Art Warren, left-handed pitcher Aaron Fletcher — who was just acquired from the Washington Nationals before this week’s trade deadline — middle infielder Donnie Walton and right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome round out the rest of the Mariners’ top 30 prospects on the Travs.

Allen, who’s been part of the Travs’ organization since 2005, said this year’s version of the Class AA club is as good of a team he’s seen in North Little Rock — and that includes the 2005 team, then the Class AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Those Travs featured future big-league stars in Mike Napoli, Jered Weaver, Ervin Santana, Erick Aybar, Howie Kendrick, Kendrys Morales, Joe Saunders and Alberto Callaspo.

“It’s easy to look at that team and say, wow, they were stacked with all these guys that had big-league careers,” Allen said. “But then you look at this one [this year] — they obviously haven’t had a chance to prove themselves in the big leagues yet, but I would say this team will be right up there hopefully in the future.”

It was just a few weeks into the 2019 season when others around the Texas League started to take notice of the Travs, too.

One day in late April, Allen and Tulsa Drillers General Manager Mike Melega were speaking over the phone, after their two clubs had just wrapped up a stretch of games against each other.

Melega then made a candid admission.

“He said, ‘Your team’s gonna be really good. They just destroyed us,’” Allen said. “I think they were tired of seeing us. Their record was not good against us.

“At one point, [the Travs] got 25 games above .500, and in my time here, I don’t recall a Traveler team ever doing that.”

It’s not entirely by chance that all of this talent has found its way to North Little Rock at this point in time.

Allen said that Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto, who’s been in Seattle since 2015, and Mariners farm system director Andy McKay are very strategic in how Seattle’s minor league teams are constructed and how their prospects are brought through the ranks. They also believe, according to Allen, that the minor league level shouldn’t just be a training ground for individual development, and that winning should also be at a premium.

“They believe in bringing a team up kind of together,” Allen said. “Obviously certain guys will pop up a little bit sooner and some guys will pop up a little bit later as they go through the organization. But they like guys to build the relationship and win together. They do try to kind of move everyone up at a similar pace so that they can build that camaraderie and build that team and win together.

“With that said, Jerry Dipoto is not afraid to put a deal together and make a trade. With some of those prospects like Justin Dunn, who they got this past offseason, for them to all be in a similar state of where they are in their careers, kind of coming up, I think it is part in line of what Jerry is trying to do to kind of build for the future for the Mariners.”

Dunn, as well as Sheffield and Thompson-Williams, were all acquired through blockbuster trades this past offseason. Sheffield and Thompson-Williams were acquired from the New York Yankees in November as part of a package deal in exchange for left-handed pitcher James Paxton. Dunn was then acquired from the New York Mets in December as part of a package deal in exchange for star second baseman Robinson Cano and right-handed reliever Edwin Diaz.

Besides Dunn, Sheffield and Thompson-Williams, only two other players — Sanchez and Fletcher — of the 14 top-30 prospects on the Travs weren’t drafted by Seattle.

That type of in-house building is what’s made this current Travs roster even more impressive. Gilbert (2018), White (2017) and Lewis (2016), for example, represent Seattle’s last three first-round draft picks.

Still, the ultimate goal for every member on the Travs, especially for those 14 top prospects, is to make it to the big leagues as quickly as they can.

“There are definitely a lot of prospects on this team. In our business, player development, we love to see that,” said Travs Manager Cesar Nicolas, who took over the team in late June after former Manager Mitch Canham left for Oregon State. “Personally, I consider everybody a prospect. Trying to do everything we can to help everybody get better and reach the major leagues. Yeah, it’s a great team. Guys have been playing together for several years now. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette correspondent Jeff Krupsaw contributed to this article.

Kyle Lewis

Logan Gilbert

Evan White