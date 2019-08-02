Mozambique leader signs peace deal

GORONGOSA NATIONAL PARK, Mozambique -- Mozambique's president signed a permanent peace accord Thursday with the country's main opposition party Renamo to end decades of hostilities that persisted after a 15-year civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.

The ceremony, held in a national wildlife park that was a rebel stronghold and a center of the conflict, brought hope for a new era of peace and economic growth in one of the world's poorest countries, where an estimated 70% of the population lives on less than $2 per day.

It came as more than 5,200 of the former rebel group's fighters were disarming just weeks before a visit by Pope Francis and a national election that will test the resolve of the two parties to sustain the peace.

President Filipe Nyusi said Gorongosa National Park was chosen for the signing because it was where the conflict began and would now be a "sanctuary of peace and biodiversity."

Renamo leader Ossufo Momade also pledged that the warring sides had put aside their hostilities.

The accord is to be followed by another agreement to be signed Tuesday in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, pledging peaceful national elections in October. Previous elections have been marked by violence and Renamo allegations that the ruling Frelimo party rigged the results.

N. Korean diplomat in hiding leaves Italy

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday that a North Korean diplomat who went into hiding in Italy last year is now under protection outside the country.

Lawmaker Lee Eun-jae said the National Intelligence Service officials told lawmakers in a private briefing that Jo Song Gil, North Korea's former acting ambassador to Italy, has left Italy and is being protected "somewhere."

Lee said the spy agency apparently meant a third country but didn't reveal which one. The National Intelligence Service officials didn't provide a specific answer when asked whether South Korea was involved in protecting Jo, she said. Lee provided no other details.

The agency told lawmakers in January that Jo went into hiding with his wife in November. But the agency has a mixed record on tracking developments among North Korea's ruling elite, which is made difficult by Pyongyang's stringent control of information about them.

North Korea, which is extremely sensitive about high-profile defections, has yet to publicly comment on Jo's situation, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry.

Australia starts trafficking crackdown

BANGKOK -- Australia on Thursday launched a new $55 million program to help Southeast Asian nations combat human trafficking.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the 10-year program was an extension of Canberra's assistance to the region to tackle the menace in the past 15 years. She said Australia has helped train more than 13,000 judicial officials who bolstered their legal systems to fight human trafficking and ensure better protection for victims in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Payne said at the launch of the program with her association counterparts that the bloc has made progress with the 2015 launch of its own action plan to combat trafficking, especially in women and children, but deeper cooperation was required as the scale of the challenge remained "immense."

Millions of Filipinos and Indonesians work abroad, while the crackdown on minority Rohingya Muslims in Burma has led to hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh and other neighboring countries, making them prey to traffickers.

The International Organization for Migration said that out of some 7,000 victims of trafficking that it assisted globally in 2015, a quarter came from Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries.

Officials: Man with al-Qaida ties arrested

A Jordanian man once considered a financier for al-Qaida and a "henchman" of Osama bin Laden's brother-in-law was arrested in the Philippines in July, officials said Thursday, reinforcing concerns that Islamic militants are making a base in the country.

Mahmoud Afif Abdeljalil, 51, was arrested July 4 in Zamboanga, a coastal city at the southwestern tip of Mindanao, the nation's second-largest island. Abdeljalil had false documents under an assumed name, Jaime Morente, the chief of the Bureau of Immigration, said in a statement.

Abdeljalil, whom the authorities called "a former henchman" connected to the bin Laden family, has been in government custody since the arrest.

In 2003, the authorities in the Philippines said that Abdeljalil was a close associate of Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi businessman and bin Laden's brother-in-law, and that the two were involved in financing the al-Qaida network through charity organizations.

The authorities said they began months of monitoring Abdeljalil after he and an Algerian companion were flagged at a military checkpoint in Zamboanga in August last year. Abdeljalil said under questioning that he had returned to the country in 2007.

