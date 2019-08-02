• American rapper A$AP Rocky testified Thursday at his assault trial in Sweden that he did everything possible to avoid a confrontation with two men he said were persistently following his entourage in Stockholm, but one of those men picked a fight with one of his bodyguards. The recording artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused along with two other men believed to be members of his entourage of beating a 19-year-old man, Mustafa Jafari, on June 30. The rapper, 30, pleaded innocent at the start of the trial Tuesday, saying he acted in self-defense. Mayers told Stockholm District Court on Thursday that Jafari and his friend refused to leave the entourage alone despite several appeals and claimed the two appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He said the situation became tense after Jafari got into an argument with one of Mayers' bodyguards near a fast-food restaurant. "After a while, my security guard started pushing him away, begging him to leave," said Mayers, who appeared in court wearing an all-green inmate uniform. A street brawl ensued and prosecutors accused Mayers and the two other suspects of beating and kicking Jafari. Mayers' defense lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, asked Jafari whether he thought the rapper's entourage was afraid of Jafari. "Four or five people afraid of me, who's not even half of their body size?" Jafari replied. Despite being asked several times, it was not clear why Jafari wanted to contact Mayers' entourage in the first place. Jafari told the court his memory was confused because of the blows he had received to his head during the brawl. Mayers has been jailed since July 3.

• Woodstock 50 is officially canceled. Organizers announced that after a series of setbacks over the past four months, the festival won't take place. The three-day event was originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18, but holdups included permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company. Last week Jay-Z, Dead & Company and John Fogerty announced that they wouldn't perform at the event after organizers said it was moving to Maryland from New York. "We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined with the great lineup we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating," festival co-founder Michael Lang said in a statement Wednesday. Woodstock 50 was supposed to take place at Watkins Glen International racetrack in Watkins Glen, N.Y., about 115 miles northwest of the original site, but the venue pulled out. Woodstock will still celebrate its anniversary: Ringo Starr, Santana and Fogerty will perform at Woodstock's original site in Bethel, N.Y., at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in a smaller anniversary event not connected to Woodstock 50.

Photo by The New York Times/Lauren Lancaster

Michael Lang, one of the founders of Woodstock, at his office in Woodstock, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2018.

A Section on 08/02/2019