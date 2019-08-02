NLR police: Video leads to 2 arrests

Two North Little Rock men were arrested Thursday after a homeowner recorded security footage of them breaking into a residence, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police responded at 2:21 a.m. Thursday to West J Avenue, where a homeowner said two men had broken into and taken items from his home, the report said.

Police said Robert Lee Drayer, 35, and Torey Lavelle Lewis, 29, were seen on the homeowner's security camera footage breaking into the house.

Police found Lewis and Drayer less than a block away near West K and North Locust streets, where officers also found multiple items that had been taken from the West J Avenue residence, the report said.

Drayer, charged with burglary, and Lewis, charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance, were in the Pulaski County jail without bond Thursday, according to the jail's roster.

Man jailed after vehicle damaged

A Little Rock man grabbed an air-conditioning unit from a woman's apartment and threw it through the windshield of her car Wednesday morning, an arrest report said.

After a 911 caller reported a disturbance just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, North Little Rock police found David Isaiah Buchanan, 30, standing on the sidewalk near 1901 Arkansas 161 next to a damaged vehicle and air conditioner, the report said.

"I will make it easy on you. I did it," Buchanan told officers, according to the report.

The arrest report did not list the reason Buchanan threw the air-conditioning unit through the windshield.

Buchanan was being held without bail Thursday in the Pulaski County jail, facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief and criminal contempt, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 08/02/2019