'No controversy,' Trump exhorts

CINCINNATI -- President Donald Trump opened a rally Thursday in Cincinnati with criticism of four Democratic female lawmakers and their party's leadership of cities.

The president, who faced widespread criticism for not doing more to stop the chants of "Send her back" about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar at a rally two weeks ago, did not mention Omar or her three colleagues by name in the opening moments of his Ohio gathering.

"The Democrat party is now being led by four left-wing extremists who reject everything that we hold dear," Trump said of Omar and her fellow House Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. "We can name one after another, but I won't do that. Because I don't want to be controversial. We want no controversy."

The mention did not lead to further chants, nor to an attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings, the House Oversight Committee chairman who has been spearheading investigations into Trump's administration.

Trump tweeted last week that Cummings represents a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," referring to Baltimore, which is in the district Cummings represents.

"For decades, these communities have been run exclusively by Democrat politicians, and it's been total one-party control of the inner cities," Trump said Thursday. He called federal funding sent to these areas "stolen money, and it's wasted money, and it's a shame."

Trump suggested to his supporters earlier Thursday that he did not want to hear the chant about Omar, an American citizen who moved to the United States as a child.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House for Cincinnati, Trump said he didn't know whether they would chant anyway or what his response would be if they did -- adding that, regardless, he "loves" his political supporters.

"I don't know that you can stop people," Trump told reporters. "If they do the chant, we'll have to see what happens."

The chant followed tweets Trump sent against Omar and the three other first-term female lawmakers, saying if they "hate our country," they can "go back" to their "broken and crime-infested" countries.

Two weeks ago, Trump wavered in his response to the divisive cries, letting the chant roll at the rally, expressing disapproval about it the next day and later retreating from those concerns.

A variety of opinions about the chant dotted the crowd before the rally.

Robyn McGrail, 64, and her husband were celebrating their 44th wedding anniversary by attending their third Trump rally. She said that if the crowd did begin the chant, "I'll probably be cheering. If they don't like America, they should leave. We love our country."

Cynthia Wells, 63, a Cincinnati nurse, said she would follow Trump's lead.

"We listen to him and we won't do it," Wells said. "I don't think it will happen. If it does, we won't participate because he's against that. That's not what his message is."

Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, who represents a Cincinnati-area district, said Wednesday that he hoped the crowd would avoid such chants this time.

"I would discourage the crowd from doing anything inappropriate, and I think saying something like that would be inappropriate," Chabot said. "I would hope that the president would silence the crowd, tell them: 'Hey, don't do that, there's no place for that. It's not helpful, it's not right.'"

Trump captured Ohio by nearly 9 percentage points in 2016, and he fared somewhat better among midterm voters in Ohio than among voters in Rust Belt neighbors Michigan and Wisconsin.

Several protests were planned around the Trump rally, including one at the nearby National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. It focuses on the slavery era and current struggles against injustice around the world.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Dan Sewell, Zeke Miller and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press; and by Josh Dawsey, Felicia Sonmez and Laura Hughes of The Washington Post.

A Section on 08/02/2019