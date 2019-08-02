Pipeline blast, fire destroys 5 homes

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. -- A regional gas pipeline ruptured early Thursday in Kentucky, causing an explosion that killed one person, hospitalized five others, destroyed railroad tracks and forced the evacuation of a nearby mobile home park, authorities said.

The explosion around 1 a.m. was so big that it took hours for firefighters to douse the resulting flames, with trucks repeatedly refilling their tanks and returning to the scene.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Robert Purdy said at least five homes were destroyed and structures within 500 yards had damage. He said a handful of people who were missing after the blast have been accounted for. Purdy said the woman who died appears to have left her home because of the fire and was overcome by the heat.

"The part of the area that has been compromised, there's just nothing left," Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam said. "The residences that are still standing or damaged will be accessible. There doesn't really look like there's any in-between back there. They're either destroyed or they're still standing."

The 30-inch-wide pipeline, part of the Texas Eastern Transmission pipeline, moves natural gas under high pressure. It is owned and operated by Enbridge. The pipeline stretches several thousand miles from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.

A statement from the company, based in Calgary, Canada, said "Enbridge is aware of and is responding to a rupture on the Texas Eastern system in Lincoln County."

No action planned over Comey memos

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey after determining that two memos he wrote about his interactions with President Donald Trump contained classified information, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FBI upgraded the memos to confidential -- the lowest level in the government's system of classifying information -- shortly after the president fired Comey in May 2017, the people said. Comey had kept several memos at his home and shared one with a friend when he thought it contained only routine information, but the determination that some memos included classified material prompted the investigation into whether he mishandled them.

Prosecutors quickly determined that the case did not warrant charges, the people said. It is not clear which memos spurred the inquiry, but the upgrade to confidential dealt with foreign relations, a person familiar with the classification review said.

The Justice Department's inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been investigating Comey's handling of the memos but has said little about the inquiry. A report on his findings is expected to be delivered by the fall.

Ruling clears way for Stone fall trial

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge cleared the way Thursday for Roger Stone to stand trial in November on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing justice, denying his motions to dismiss his indictment or find selective prosecution by former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did grant Stone's request for more access to unredacted portions of Mueller's 448-page report regarding his case but otherwise rejected Stone's challenges to Mueller's authorization as special counsel, the legality of the funding for Mueller's office and his contention that he should not have been prosecuted without a referral from Congress seeking that action.

The court "concludes that the defense has not identified any legal grounds that would support dismissing or enjoining this action," Jackson wrote, adding: "It is fair to say that Roger Stone has no one but himself to blame for the fact that he was investigated by the Department of Justice."

Stone, 66, has pleaded innocent to charges that he lied about his efforts to gather information about Democratic Party emails hacked by Russian operatives during the presidential campaign.

N.J. now lets terminally ill choose to die

TRENTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey law allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending drugs went into effect Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had signed the bill in April, making New Jersey the seventh state with such a measure. Maine enacted a similar law in June, becoming the eighth.

The Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act in New Jersey allows only patients who are terminally ill and have prognoses of six months or less to live to acquire medication to end their lives.

Lawmakers tried for years going back to at least 2012 to advance the legislation.

The law requires two doctors to sign off on the request and that the terminally ill patient be deemed an adult resident of New Jersey who voluntarily expresses a wish to die. It requires patients to request the medication twice and says they must be given a chance to rescind the decision. At least one of the requests must be in writing and signed by two witnesses.

