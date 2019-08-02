Police: 1 dead in southwest Little Rock shooting

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man died Thursday after his girlfriend told police she accidentally shot him, a police spokeswoman said.

Little Rock police responded at 11:47 p.m. Thursday to 8910 Merrivale Drive after Lafe Johnson, 34, told a 911 dispatcher she accidentally shot her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gary Maxwell, Little Rock police spokeswoman Tracy Brandon said.

MEMS arrived on scene approximately four minutes after the 911 call, but Maxwell had already died, Brandon said.

Johnson was initially taken into custody but later released after interviewing with detectives, Brandon said. The investigative file, when completed, will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a file review to determine if Johnson will face charges.

Maxwell’s body was transported to the state Crime Lab.