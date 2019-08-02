State revenue comes in $1.7M below forecast in July

FILE - This May 29, 2015 file photo shows the Arkansas state Capitol building in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

State general revenue in July dipped by $10.9 million from a year ago to $520.9 million, falling $1.7 million below the state’s forecast.

Individual income tax collections slipped by $3.7 million from a year ago to $232.3 million largely due to one fewer Friday payday last month compared to a year ago, officials said.

Sales and use tax collections dropped by $3.7 million from a year ago to $205.8 million as retail, utility and information services sales tax collections slipped while motor vehicle sales tax collections increased.

Individual income taxes and sales and use tax collections are the two largest sources of state general revenues.

July is the first month of the fiscal year 2020 year. Collections from the state’s new Internet sales tax law won’t turn up in revenue figures until August when retailers remit their taxes based on sales to consumers from July.

The reduced sales tax on groceries is projected to reduce tax revenues by $60 million this fiscal year. The income tax cut for low-income people enacted in 2017 is projected to reduce tax revenues by $50 million this fiscal year, according to state officials.

