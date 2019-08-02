Former Arkansas point guard Justice Hill announces transfer to Utah school

Former Arkansas point guard Justice Hill announced Thursday in a post on his Twitter account that he has transferred to Salt Lake Community College in Utah to play basketball.

He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on June 20.

Hill, 5-10, 182 pounds, committed to former Arkansas basketball coach Mike Anderson on Feb. 14, 2016, and enrolled in January. He redshirted and practiced with the team during the second semester of the 2018-19 season.

He'll have three years to play three in basketball at his next stop while having four years to play three in football.

He averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals as a sophomore and 17.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals as a junior at Little Rock Christian.

A two-sport athlete, Hill also had football offers from Auburn, Memphis and Howard when he signed to play basketball in November.

He led Little Rock Christian to the Class 5A state title in football with a 52-38 victory over Pulaski Academy and was named MVP of the game.

Hill's father, Fitz, was Arkansas' football recruiting coordinator from 1998-2000, the same period that Anderson was the Arkansas' men's basketball recruiting coordinator.

Hill was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after passing for 3,084 yards and 37 touchdowns.

He completed 208 of 291 passes with 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns on 112 carries.

-- Richard Davenport

ATHLETICS

UALR adds Webb to staff

Alan Webb, an Olympian and American record holder in the mile and high school mile, has joined the University of Arkansas at Little Rock staff as a cross country and distance athletes assistant coach.

Webb joins UALR's team after spending last season as an assistant coach at Portland State.

MOTOR SPORTS

Old No. 1 hosts CCSDS

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will head to Harrisburg tonight for an event at Old No. 1 Speedway.

The series has had seven winners in 10 events so far this season. Last week, there were two first-time winners. Logan Martin of West Plains, Mo., won at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, and Mason Oberkramer of Broseley, Mo., claimed the feature event at Legit Motor Speedway in West Plains, Mo.

Old No. 1 Speedway's outlaw modified and factory stock divisions will also compete tonight. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children aged 6-12 get in for $10. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children aged 6-12.

On Saturday night, the series will be at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway for the third annual Will McGary Tribute.

Sports on 08/02/2019