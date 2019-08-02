Teacher of the Year finalists named

Teachers from Conway, Little Rock, Mountain Home and Springdale have been named regional finalists for the 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year honor.

The four -- three of whom did not start their careers as teachers -- are:

• Melissa Spence, first-grade teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School in the Conway School District.

• Jeffrey Whitlow, fifth-grade teacher at Don R. Roberts Elementary in the Little Rock School District.

• Catherine Beckham, 10th- through 12th-grade teacher of Orientation to Teaching I and II and leader of the Senior Internship program at Mountain Home High School Career Academies in the Mountain Home School District.

• Joel Lookadoo, ninth-grade algebra I teacher at Lakeside Junior High in the Springdale School District.

Selected from a pool of 15 regional finalists, the names of the two women and two men were announced Thursday at the Governor's Mansion at a ceremony to honor all the regional finalists in the 2020 state competition.

Three of the four initially planned or started in fields other than teaching, they said in interviews.

Spence, who is starting her seventh year as a teacher, previously worked six years in the marketing field, using her bachelor's degree in business administration. But as a daughter of a 38-year teacher in southeast Arkansas, Spence said she sensed that "something was missing" in her work, prompting her to earn a master's degree in teaching at the University of Central Arkansas. She has followed that up with a certification as an English as a Second Language teacher, the strategies from which she can use with her first-graders. She was also cited for use of drawing to help pupils with phonics.

Whitlow, a Little Rock native and graduate of what is now Arkansas Baptist Preparatory High School, was on staff in the recreation center at Little Rock's First Baptist Church when he began doing programming with children.

"It just sort of clicked," the son of a longtime teacher said about that particular aspect of his work. He had earned a degree in English and history in his first go-round in college but returned to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for another bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education.

He's been a teacher since 1999-2000, starting at College Station Elementary, Joe T. Robinson Elementary and Chenal elementary, all in the Pulaski County Special district, before joining Little Rock's Roberts Elementary staff six years ago.

He said he is is "happy as a june bug" to teach fifth grade, where the curriculum is fun and the kids are at an age where they aren't dependent on him.

"I can task them with a project and they can do it. That's a lot more fun to me -- to be the facilitator and not just the lecturer," said the teacher who was cited in his selection as a semifinalist for his efforts to teach students through movement, hands-on learning and outside-the-box thinking. He also leads annual class trips to the U.S. Space Camp at Huntsville, Ala.

Lookadoo, a native of Rogers, was focused on coaching basketball when he completed his degree in math education from the University of Central Arkansas. But over time he gave up the athletics part of his job to concentrate on the teaching of math. He also has a master's in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.

He spends three to four weeks getting to know eighth graders so that when they come into his math classroom as ninth graders he already knows them, Springdale Lakeside Principal Michael Shepherd said.

"He knows that building relationships is so important to student achievement," said Shepherd about the seven-year teacher, who also described Lookadoo as one of the most effective and competent teachers that he has ever worked with.

Beckham, a Mountain Home native who has taught for 22 years, said she realized as a senior accounting major at Hendrix College that she wouldn't be able to sit at an office desk day after day. She graduated and immediately enrolled at the University of Central Arkansas to get teaching credentials.

"Once I got in the classroom I realized that was God's plan for me," said Beckham, whose colleagues praised her for her intense work ethic, her heart for kids that results in her knowing nearly all of the students in the 900-student high school and her advocacy for mental health services for students.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Stacey McAdoo and Arkansas Education Board of Education Chairman Diane Zook all spoke at Thursday's ceremony.

Hutchinson noted that teaching is the work that makes all other work possible.

McAdoo of Little Rock Central High advised the teacher honorees to "Continue to be and doing you. That's what got you here."

She said she "lost" her voice when she was selected last year for the title that she officially assumed July 1. She is only slowly regaining that voice or confidence, she said.

"I was afraid of speaking my truth out loud because it's complicated, nuanced and not always pretty. I feared the sound bite," she said.

Zook told the crowd to believe that every child can learn because she knows that is true from her experiences.

"Go shine your light as one of the select few for 2020, be the rising tide that floats all boats, and lastly thank you all for the work you do every day and night," Zook said. "You are the difference-makers for your students.

In the coming weeks, a selection committee from the state's recently named Division of Elementary and Secondary Education will visit the schools where the four teachers work to observe and interview them as well as talk with their school administrators.

A winner will be announced later this year.

In addition to a receiving cash awards the winner will spend the 2020-21 school year on paid leave from their regular classroom jobs to compete for the National Teacher of the Year honor, serve as an ex officio member of the Arkansas Board of Education and travel the state to participate in teacher and student programs.

