This date in baseball

1906 The "Hitless Wonder" Chicago White Sox began their American League record 19-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory over Boston. The record would be tied by the 1947 New York Yankees.

1907 Walter Johnson made his major league debut with the Washington Senators and lost 3-2 to the Detroit Tigers. The first hit he yielded was a bunt single by Ty Cobb. The Tigers beat "The Big Train" 7-6 exactly 20 years later on Walter Johnson Day in the nation's capital.

1933 Mickey Cochrane of the Philadelphia A's hit for the cycle, the second of his career, in a 16-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

1938 The Brooklyn Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals used a yellow baseball in the first game of a doubleheader as an experiment. The two teams went back to the white ball in the second game as the Dodgers swept the doubleheader 6-2 and 9-3.

1940 Joe Cronin of the Boston Red Sox hit for the cycle in a 12-9 victory over the Detroit Tigers. It was the second cycle for Cronin. Cronin cycled in 1929 to become the first player ever to cycle in two different games a decade apart.

1959 Bill Bruton of Milwaukee hit three triples, including two with the bases loaded, to lead the Braves to an 11-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

1979 New York Yankees captain Thurman Munson died in the crash of his private plane while practicing takeoffs and landings at the Canton, Ohio, airport.

1987 Kevin Seitzer went 6 for 6, hit 2 home runs and drove in 7 runs to pace a 20-hit Kansas City attack as the Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 13-5 in 102-degree heat.

1998 The Cuban national team claimed its 22nd gold medal at the World Baseball Championships, beating South Korea 7-1 and extending its winning streak at the event to 41 games since 1986.

2007 Jermaine Dye homered twice and doubled twice, including a go-ahead drive that led the Chicago White Sox to a 13-9 victory over the New York Yankees. The White Sox and Yankees each scored eight runs in the second inning. It was the second time in major league history both teams scored eight or more in an inning.

2009 Melky Cabrera became the first Yankees player in 14 years to hit for the cycle, leading New York to an 8-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2010 Travis Snider hit two of an AL record-tying six doubles in a seven-run fifth inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees. Snider began the barrage of doubles with a leadoff hit against A.J. Burnett (North Little Rock, Central Arkansas Christian) and finished it with a drive off Sergio Mitre. In between, Fred Lewis, Jose Bautista, Vernon Wells and Aaron Hill all doubled off Burnett.

2011 New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira set a major league record when he homered from both sides of the plate in a 6-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. It was the 12th time the switch-hitting Teixeira has homered from both sides in a game, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray and Chili Davis. Teixeira hit a two-run homer batting right-handed against John Danks in the third and added a slot shot batting left-handed against Jason Frasor in the seventh.

2018 Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig hit two homers each, and the Los Angeles Dodgers cruised past the Milwaukee Brewers 21-5. Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also went deep as the Dodgers finished with their highest scoring total at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles hit a season high-tying seven homers, and also set season highs for runs in a game, and in an inning when they had nine in the seventh.

Today's birthdays Keston Hiura, 23; Paul DeJong, 26; Dylan Moore, 27.

