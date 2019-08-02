Travs inch by Cardinals on ninth-inning double

Pitching dominated on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, and it took one clutch swing of the bat to end it.

Arkansas Travelers center fielder Luis Liberato, who entered the game hitting .231 with 8 RBI, ripped a one-out double into the left-field corner to score pinch-runner Aaron Knapp and give Arkansas a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Springfield Cardinals.

The ball took a high bounce off the warning track, and Springfield left fielder Lars Nootbaar couldn't come up with the ball smoothly.

"I don't know what happened," Liberato said of the ball. "I hit it good."

He wasn't complaining.

"It feels good," Liberato said. "Best feeling ever."

Arkansas' victory, in front of an announced crowd of 3,247, allowed the Travs to retake sole possession of first place in the second-half Texas League North standings.

Liberato's hit off Springfield reliever Ronnie Williams scored Knapp, who was pinch-running for designated hitter Cal Raleigh after Raleigh started the bottom of the ninth with a one-out walk.

"He got a great read on it," Arkansas Manager Cesar Nicolas said of Knapp. "Anytime you can win the first game of a series, and win with a walk-off, it's nice."

The story for most of the evening was pitching, notably the matchup of Arkansas left-handed starter Justus Sheffield (Seattle's No. 9 prospect) and Cardinals right-hander Angel Rondon (St. Louis' No. 20 prospect).

Sheffield, a former first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians, has been involved in two high-profile trades -- from Cleveland to the New York Yankees in 2016 for relief ace Andrew Miller, and then from New York to Seattle last November as part of a package for left-hander James Paxton.

Sheffield wasn't involved in the decision, but he lowered his ERA at Arkansas to 1.64 in his ninth Class AA start.

Sheffield pitched 7 innings, yielding 1 run on 4 hits while walking 1 and striking out 9 before leaving with the game tied 1-1 after 94 pitches.

It's the kind of performance Nicolas has grown accustomed to seeing since Sheffield arrived in Arkansas after starting the season at Class AAA Tacoma.

"I'd say that's about what he's been doing," Nicolas said. "He's really been pitching great. We know when he's on his game, he's one of the best. He's really good."

It's been quite the turnaround for Sheffield, who started the season by going 2-6 with a 6.87 ERA in Tacoma.

When asked if the organization was looking for Sheffield to hit the reset button in the Texas League, Nicolas could only say what he knew.

"I honestly don't know how those decisions are made," Nicolas said. "He shows up here and we treat him like everybody else. He's one of the pitchers on our staff."

Springfield's Rondon matched Sheffield, holding the Travs to 1 run on 3 hits over 61/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 2.87.

Rondon left the game after Arkansas catcher Joseph Odom doubled off the left-field wall with one out in the seventh, but Williams (2-2) came on to get the next two outs to keep the game tied.

Sam Delaplane (3-1), unscored upon over his last 122/3 innings of relief, retired all six batters he faced to pick up the victory.

