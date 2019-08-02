Two escapees from PB jail recaptured in Pope County

Two Jefferson County jail escapees were arrested Thursday after a Dover Marshals chief recognized one walking down the street and the other surrendered to officers after becoming dehydrated, officials said.

Chief David Dalrymple said he was driving around the Pope County town just before lunchtime Thursday when he passed a man he recognized as Wesley Gullett.

Gullett, 30, of Plainview and Christopher Sanderson, 34, of Jacksonville escaped this week from a pod in the Jefferson County jail that is used to hold federal inmates.

"I had a picture on my phone. And I looked at it and thought, 'Yeah, that's him,'" Dalrymple said.

Dalrymple said he turned his car around, stepped out of his vehicle with his gun raised and arrested Gullett, who had escaped from a county prison about 130 miles away.

Dalrymple said the arrest went smoothly, and Gullett is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

"That's just the way we do business up here," Dalrymple said.

U.S. marshals and Arkansas State Police officers began to search Thursday evening in the Ozark National Forest near Pelsor, about 30 miles north of Dover in Pope County, where they believed Sanderson might be hiding, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Kevin Sanders said.

"As one of the troopers was driving down the road, he started yelling from the woods for somebody to come get him," Sanders said. "He put his hands up, got down on his knees and said, 'I'm done.'"

Sanderson was extremely dehydrated and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, Sanders said.

Gullett and Sanderson used bundles of clothing beneath their blankets to give the appearance they were asleep in their beds and walked along the roof of the building past the fence, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said previously. The men disappeared between 8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday morning, officials said. The exact time of their disappearance has not been released.

Gullett, president of the New Aryan Empire, is a defendant in a racketeering case that accuses members of the Russellville-based white supremacist group of committing violent crimes as part of a large methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Sanderson was charged last year with one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession with purpose to sell methamphetamine or cocaine, according to court records.

Dalrymple said marshals were in Dover on Thursday to pick up Gullett and continue their search for Sanderson.

Dover, a town of 1,400, is just south of the Ozark National Forest and about 35 miles north of Gullett's last address. Pelsor is now known as Sand Gap and is an unincorporated community in Pope County.

Gullett was arrested as a part of a roundup of New Aryan Empire members, a group which first developed in Arkansas' prison system before becoming a widespread drug-trafficking organization. At the time of the arrest, the U.S Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said the arrested parties faced charges that included attempted murder, kidnapping and maiming.

Gullett asked other members to kill a confidential informant, according to an affidavit. In January 2016, two members attempted but failed to kill the informant.

Gullett faces charges of aided attempted murder in aid of racketeering, aided assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, and multiple drug charges. He was first indicted Oct. 3, 2017, on drug trafficking charges before a superseding indictment in February 2018 added the racketeering charges.

Gullett's attorney Leslie Borgognoni argued in May that her client's charges should be dropped because the government violated provisions of the Interstate Agreement on Detainers Act, according to a previous report.

Borgognoni said the government decision to move Gullett between Arkansas Division of Correction facilities and U.S. Marshals Service custody violated the act, and that such a violation necessitates the dismissal of Gullett's charges.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller denied the request for the charges' dismissal.

