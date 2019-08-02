UA campus testing 3-D crosswalk design

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 3-D design aims to draw the attention of drivers to a new campus crosswalk at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Nothing actually rises above the street, but painted stripes and shapes create an optical illusion of a raised row of rectangles stretching across the roadway.

"If you're looking somewhere else, it tends to catch your eye," said Mike Johnson, UA's associate vice chancellor for facilities.

The crosswalk painted Wednesday is located across a two-lane section of South Stadium Drive, a street often used by students living in nearby residence halls or those using a large campus parking garage.The crosswalk is placed near a mini-roundabout.

Johnson called the design an experiment, but said the university has no plans to use it elsewhere or any locations in mind for possibly doing so.

Based on news reports, a near identical design has been tried out in a few cities elsewhere, including last year in Kansas City, Kan., as reported by KCUR radio. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has a 3-D crosswalk on its campus, as well.

However, federal authorities who publish a manual for road managers have warned that the design can pose a hazard.

The Federal Highway Administration on its website states that field experimentation with a 3-D crosswalk design showed some drivers swerving after perceiving the painted lines to be objects in the road.

"While this type of driver reaction did decrease over time, the experiment showed that at least more than one in ten drivers might make an evasive or erratic maneuver upon experiencing this or similar installations for the first time," the administration's website states.

Johnson said he thinks any similar problems will be avoided given the relatively low speeds of travel and the setup of the crosswalk.

"I just don't think it's going to cause people to act like they're trying to avoid something," Johnson said.

But "if we have any issues whatsoever," the university can quickly repaint the crosswalk, Johnson said. He said there will be communication with campus police and also "a bit of a survey" of residents to ask about the crosswalk.

In February, an 18-year-old student, Andrea Torres, died two days after being hit by a car while walking in a campus crosswalk.

Johnson said the university continues to invest in pedestrian safety. He said there are plans to install new electronic signs showing drivers their speeds as they travel along Garland Avenue, the four-lane roadway where Torres was hit.

