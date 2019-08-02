GOLF

An, Im share lead

Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C. Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner were a stroke back behind the South Korean leaders in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Former Wyndham winners Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson joined Jordan Spieth among the nine players at 64. Both co-leaders shot the best rounds of their PGA Tour careers. An, a 27-year-old South Korean seeking his first career victory on tour, closed with birdies on four of his final six holes and a sand save on the par-4 18th. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 5-under 65 and is tied for 16th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied for 27th after a 66.

Buhai out front

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s British Open on Thursday. Buhai finished just ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68. Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 14-16. Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Joining Hull at 5 under were second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Megan Khang. Defending champion Georgia Hall opened with a 69. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and is tied for 32nd. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) had a 76 and Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) a 78.

Ex-Reddie Atkins leads

Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot an 8-under 62 to take the lead in the opening round Thursday of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif. Atkins had a bogey-free round that for several players was suspended by afternoon fog on a humid, partly cloudy day. Matthew NeSmith was alone in second place at 7 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 under through 15 holes. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 1 under through 14. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot an even-par 70. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) were tied at 1-over 71.

MOTOR SPORTS

Friesen victorious

Stewart Friesen won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway at Ross-burg, Ohio, on Thursday night for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the playoffs. The 36-year-old Canadian broke through in his 63rd series start after finishing second six times. He took the lead to start the final stage, staying out on the half-mile clay oval while leader and defending champion Chase Briscoe pitted after leading all of the first two stages. Friesen held off Sheldon Creed by 0.728 seconds in a two-lap shootout after the last of the 12 caution periods. Grant Enfinger was third, followed by dirt late model ace Mike Marlar in his first series start. Todd Gilliland was fifth. Briscoe dropped to 12th on the restart for the third stage. The Xfinity Series regular got as high as third with 19 laps to go, but dropped back and spun out as part of a series of accidents that brought out the final caution. He finished seventh. The 150-lap race in the only dirt event in NASCAR’s three national series.

TENNIS

Teen McNally advances

Teenage qualifier Caty McNally has reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open at Washington, D.C. The 17-year-old beat fellow American Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Thursday. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week. Fourth-seeded Hsieh Suwei (4) edged Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6); Zarina Diyas beat fifth-seeded Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-4; and Camila Giorgi rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. On the men’s side, top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (4). Tenth-seeded Benoit Paire knocked out fifth-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (3), 6-3. Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to set up a match against Nick Kyrgios, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Yoshihito Nishioka. Britain’s Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-5.

BASEBALL

Francona has eye surgery

Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona, 60, underwent unexpected eye surgery on Thursday, according to a team spokesman. Francona’s daily pregame news conference was canceled by the team shortly before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night. If Francona needed to miss the game, Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills would fill in. Mills did that two years ago when the former Red Sox and Phillies manager underwent a midseason heart procedure. Francona is in his seventh season with the Indians. He has a 1,637-1,384 career record and is the second-winningest active manager behind San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy. He won the 2004 and 2007 World Series with Boston.

HR forecast up

Major league batters are on pace to hit 600 more home runs than in any previous season, nearly 10% above the record set two years ago. There were 1,057 home runs in July, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, breaking the previous July record of 961 in 2004. A total of 4,478 home runs were hit in 1,621 games through Wednesday, an average of 2.76 per game. Batters are on pace to hit 6,712 home runs, well above the record 6,105 set in 2017 and up 20% from 5,585 last year. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich began Thursday leading the major leagues with 36 home runs, followed by the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (35), and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger with 34 each. A year after strikeouts surpassed hits for the first time, whiffs remain ahead: 28,422 to 28,088. Strikeouts project to 42,607, which would top last year’s 41,207 and set a record for the 12th consecutive season.

FOOTBALL

Kalil un-retires

Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets. Kalil, 34, and the Jets agreed to terms on a deal Thursday. He’ll need to pass a physical before signing his contract and making it official. Kalil announced at the end of last season that he was retiring from playing football after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Carolina Panthers. He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and will anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start there, but has been mostly a backup during his six-year career. The Jets are one week into training camp practices. Kalil will have more than a month to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of New York’s offense.

Cowboys release Allen Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have released offensive lineman Larry Allen Jr., the son of Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen, to make room for linebacker Justin Phillips. The younger Allen joined his dad’s former team as an undrafted free agent in May but ended up being the first cut of training camp in California, his home state. Allen played at Harvard. His father was a six-time All-Pro in 11 seasons with the Cowboys. Phillips also signed as an undrafted free agent with Dallas out of Oklahoma State but was cut after offseason practices. Dallas needed depth at linebacker for camp with Sean Lee nursing a minor knee injury and Chris Covington slowed early by a hamstring issue.