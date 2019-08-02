Yemen parade, police attacks kill 51 people

A Houthi rebel fighter in Sanaa, Yemen, shoots into the air Thursday during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement.

ADEN, Yemen -- Yemen's main southern city of Aden was shaken by double attacks Thursday, as a missile fired by rebels hit a military parade and suicide bombers blasted a police station. At least 51 people were killed in the deadliest day in nearly two years in the unofficial capital of the U.S.- and Saudi-backed side in Yemen's civil war.

Most of the dead came from the missile strike, which slammed into a parade of newly graduated fighters belonging to a militia loyal to the United Arab Emirates, known as the Security Belt.

Among the dead was a senior commander in the militia, Monier al Yafie, also known by his nickname Aboul Yamama, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the details. Aboul Yamama had just given a speech to the graduates and had stepped offstage to get a drink of water when the missile struck the al-Galaa base.

At least 40 people were killed at the base on Aden's western outskirts, a health official said.

The earlier attack at the police station in the central Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood of Aden,was believed to have been carried out by Islamic militants.

The violence left at least 56 people wounded, health officials said.

It pointed to the multiple dangers facing the port city, even though Yemen's 4-year-old civil war is locked in a stalemate.

The northern part of Yemen is controlled by the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, who have positions on front lines as close as 60 miles from Aden and often hit it and nearby areas with missiles or bombs dropped by drones.

Islamic militants -- from both al-Qaida and an Islamic State affiliate -- also operate in Aden. Their mass bombings had become less frequent, though assassinations and shootings regularly take place.

Aden is also at the center of stormy and often violent divisions within the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis. Ostensibly, the coalition aims to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government, driven out of the capital of Sanaa in the Houthis' 2014 takeover. But the UAE, a coalition member, dominates Aden and the south through militias such as the Security Belt that it funds and arms, sidelining the government.

Pro-UAE and pro-government militias waged bloody battles in Aden in early 2017 -- fighting that Aboul Yamama was involved in. Since then, such violence has eased. But the UAE has begun withdrawing thousands of its troops from Yemen, saying it wants to give a boost to peace talks with the Houthis.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the missile strike in a statement on their website by a military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarea. He said Houthis had fired a medium-range ballistic missile at the parade.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the police station attack.

A car, a bus and three motorcycles laden with explosives detonated in front of the police station during a morning roll call, said Abdel Dayem Ahmed, a senior police official. Four suicide bombers were involved in the attack, which killed 11 and wounded at least 29, he said.

The explosions tore off part of the building's facade and blackened nearby structures, littering the street with shattered glass and debris, and blasted a deep crater into the asphalt.

"I felt myself flying in the air and falling down, hitting the floor," said one senior officer, Zakarya Ahmed. "When I got up on my feet, I saw bodies burning, others torn into pieces."

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Nasser Lakhsha told reporters as he inspected the site that it was unclear who carried it out.

"This is a horrific terrorist attack targeting our police," he said.

The attacks dwarfed a November 2017 strike in Aden when the Islamic State affiliate in Yemen targeted the city's security headquarters, leaving 15 dead, mostly policemen.

Information for this article was contributed by Noha ElHennawy and Aya Batrawy of The Associated Press.

