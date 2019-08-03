Baez, Cubs come out swinging, beat Brewers 6-2

CHICAGO — Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 on Friday.

Jose Quintana pitched solidly into the seventh inning and Jason Heyward also went deep to help Chicago move within one-half game of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central. The third-place Brewers fell 2½ games back of the Cardinals, who have a rare Friday off before starting a two-game series at Oakland.

Baez ripped two doubles and scored twice. Quintana (9-7) also singled in a run as he won his fifth straight decision. The left-hander allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out five, and was given a five-run lead as Cubs came out swinging at home following a 3-6 trip that ended with an 8-0 drubbing at St. Louis on Thursday night.

The Cubs improved to 37-18 at home. They’re 21-33 away from Wrigley Field.

Three Cubs relievers finished with three scoreless innings, yielding just one single and one walk.

Ryan Braun hit a solo shot and doubled as Milwaukee lost for the fourth time in five games. Zach Davies (8-5) was roughed up for third straight start, allowing four runs in four innings.

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts, ending his career-best 19-game hitting streak.

The wind blew in steadily throughout the game. It held up some flyballs, but three made it into the bleachers.

PIRATES 8, METS 4

PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte’s three-run homer in the seventh inning broke open a tight game and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped the New York Mets’ seven-game winning streak with a victory.

The Pirates led 5-4 when Marte turned on a pitch from Tyler Bashlor and sent it into the seats in left field for his 19th home run of season.

Melky Cabrera hit a two-run double during Pittsburgh’s five-run fourth inning against Steven Matz (6-7). José Osuna, starting at third base after the Pirates designated Jung Ho Kang for assignment, had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates.

REDS 5, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA — Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs, Alex Wood pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves.

Wood (1-0) was sharp in his second start since returning from a season-long back injury, allowing five baserunners and solo homers to Austin Riley in the fifth and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the sixth. Wood struck out five.

Raisel Iglesias earned his 21st save in 24 chances by facing the minimum in the ninth, retiring Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 10, MARINERS 2

HOUSTON — Wade Miley had another solid start and the Houston Astros backed him up with a season-high six homers to rout the Seattle Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez, Jake Marisnick, Martin Maldonado and Jose Altuve all connected off starter Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) to leave him tied with Justin Verlander for most home runs allowed in the majors this season with 28.

Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz also homered for Houston, which improved to 10-1 against the Mariners this season.

It was the most home runs that Astros have hit in one game since also going deep six times in a 17-6 victory over the Twins on May 31, 2017.

Miley (10-4) allowed three hits and two runs in six innings to win his third straight decision.

The four home runs Kikuchi gave up were a season high and he allowed nine hits for the second time in three starts to lose his third consecutive decision and give Houston three starters with 10 or more wins this season.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who lost their second straight after winning their previous six games.

Houston got things going when Alvarez sent the second pitch of the second inning into center field for his 13th homer. There was one on and two outs in the inning when Marisnick put one on the train tracks atop left field to make it 3-0.

Maldonado made it 4-0 when he homered into the seats in right field in his second game with the Astros since a trade from the Cubs on Wednesday. George Springer tripled with two outs in the inning and Altuve extended the lead to 6-0 with his shot to left field.

Reggie McClain, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, took over for Kikuchi to start the fifth in his major league debut. He walked Alvarez with one out before Correa hit his third home run since coming off the injured list a week ago to make it 8-0.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas reliever Jose Leclerc hung on for a save, then fired the ball onto the right field roof at Globe Life Park after the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers scored twice in a messy ninth inning and had runners on second and third with two outs when Jeimer Candelario hit a grounder to first baseman Danny Santana, who flipped to Leclerc covering the bag to end it. Leclerc took a couple of steps and let fly, the ball sailing far over the seats.

Last Sunday, agitated Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer threw the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall after getting pulled from a game at Kansas City. Bauer was fined by Major League Baseball and later traded to San Diego.

Lance Lynn (14-6) struck out 10 in seven innings and tied Houston’s Justin Verlander and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the major league lead in wins.

Lynn allowed four hits, only one past the first inning. He retired 10 straight after falling behind 1-0 five batters in on three singles.

Leclerc got his sixth save and first since April 17.

The Tigers, with the majors’ worst record at 32-73, came off a Wednesday win in Anaheim and failed for the 10th straight time to win consecutive games. Detroit’s most recent winning streak is the last three games of May.

Tyler Alexander (0-2), who pitched collegiately at TCU in nearby Fort Worth, allowed four runs on 10 hits in making his fourth big league start.

TWINS 11, ROYALS 9

MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals.

Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario each had two hits for the Twins, who used a five-run seventh inning to maintain a three-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

Cruz broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run double off the scoreboard in right-center field. The ball hit about 5 feet lower than his RBI double in the fifth, which was a couple feet from clearing the wall.

Miguel Sano, Luis Arraez and Jason Castro added RBIs in the inning for an 11-6 lead.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE — Freddy Galvis had a home run among his three hits, Brandon Drury also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Galvis hit his 17th homer in the fourth inning off Aaron Brooks (2-5) and Drury connected in the sixth for a 4-0 lead. Toronto has seven home runs in the first two games of the series and a major league-leading 81 since June 16.

Not only have the Blue Jays won five straight for the first time since last Aug. 20-25, they’re also riding their first five-game road winning streak since August 2015.

YANKEES 4, RED SOX 2

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning grand slam, left-hander James Paxton cruised after that and the New York Yankees three-hit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has lost five straight for the first time since 2015 and dropped 111/3 games behind first-place New York in the AL East.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer during yet another rocky first inning by Paxton, but Torres bailed him out with his slam off Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5). Paxton (6-6) struck out the side in the second and completed six innings on 100 pitches, allowing two hits and two runs with six strikeouts.

New York earned its major league-leading 35th comeback win and improved to 23-21 when its opponent scores first. The Yankees are the only team in baseball with a winning record in such games.

INDIANS 7, ANGELS 3

CLEVELAND — Yasiel Puig drove in his first two runs for Cleveland, Mike Clevinger won his fifth consecutive decision and the Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels..

Puig, acquired from Cincinnati in a blockbuster trade Wednesday, had RBI singles in the first and second, helping Cleveland take an early 6-1 lead.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound right fielder also showed off his defensive skills.