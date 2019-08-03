Gunshots from carlead to two arrests

A man and woman were arrested Thursday on multiple charges after, police said, they chased a moving vehicle in their car while firing a gun, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Tyson Bolden, 28, of Little Rock and Nyokia Flesouras, 23, of Conway on two charges each of committing a terroristic act after a police report said Flesouras chased another driver while Bolden fired a handgun multiple times through the passenger window.

The location and date of the shooting were not listed in the report.

Bolden also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons, and Flesouras was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the report.

Both were also charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault each, though the reason for these charges was not immediately available.

Bolden was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond and Flesouras was in jail with a $100,000 bond as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 08/03/2019