Impeachment probe gains more support

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the way to sign the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- More than half of House Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press -- a signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump but a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Salud Carbajal of California said Friday that he would support such an inquiry -- the beginning of proceedings that could lead up to an impeachment vote -- tipping the tally to 118, or a majority of the 235 House Democrats.

But Pelosi has remained steadfast that she wants to finish investigations that are already underway before making a final decision. She has signaled since she became speaker in January that she is unwilling to move toward impeachment without a groundswell of public support.

In a statement Friday, after Carbajal announced his support, Pelosi did not directly address the calls for an impeachment probe, instead repeating her mantra that Democrats will continue to "legislate, investigate and litigate."

"The President will be held accountable," she said.

Impeachment supporters had hoped that former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony last month would be the tipping point, and more than two dozen Democrats have called for a beginning to proceedings since then. But those calls were muddled by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler's assertion that the committee is essentially already doing the work of impeachment, with or without a formal House vote.

"Too much has been made of the phrase 'impeachment inquiry,'" Nadler said last week, noting the panel's ongoing probes of the president and his associates.

Still, the calls for an inquiry show a growing dissatisfaction among members of the caucus, even among some of Pelosi's allies, with what is being done to stop what they see as egregious behavior by the president.

The calls for impeachment grew not only after Mueller's testimony, but also after Trump's tweets last month urging four female House Democrats to "go back" to where they came from.

Separately, officials said Friday that the final tab for Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference has come to just under $32 million over two years.

The latest figures calculate costs incurred by the investigation from October 2018 until May, when Mueller's office effectively closed, having issued a final report.

In that time frame, Mueller's office spent about $4.1 million, while Justice Department components spent an additional $2.4 million on work attributable to his investigation.

That brought the total cost of Mueller's work since it began in May 2017 to about $31.6 million. Throughout the investigation, the largest expense was paying Mueller's staff salaries and benefits, according to the documents.

The cost of the special counsel investigation comes with a steep discount, because former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of financial crimes that carry fine and forfeiture penalties that add up to about $16 million for the government -- or more than half of the entire cost of Mueller's work.

Trump has repeatedly complained about the cost of the investigation, but analysts say his budget is not out of line with previous independent counsels. Former independent counsel Kenneth Starr, for example, spent more than $52 million investigating President Bill Clinton, and the five independent counsels appointed to look into various Clinton-related matters during the 1990s spent more than $100 million.

Funding for Mueller's office came directly from an indefinite appropriation for independent counsels.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post.

A Section on 08/03/2019