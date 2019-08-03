Imprisoned for year, ex-state senator asks to return home

Former state Sen. Jake Files walks into the Judge Isaac C. Parker Federal Building in Fort Smith in this file photo.

After serving one year of an 18-month sentence for fraud and money laundering involving a state grant, former state Sen. Jake Files has asked a federal judge to release him immediately to home confinement, according to a motion filed Friday.

The petition says Files, a Fort Smith Republican, has had no disciplinary problems at the El Reno, Okla., federal prison.

During his year there, he also has led worship services, counseled other inmates and earned a master gardener's certification.

Files "has taken this time to invest in himself and read over 70 books and written extensively," said the five-page motion written in small, neat print. "He has evaluated his past and specific decisions made and how he might be able to make a difference moving forward."

A spokesman for U.S. Prosecuting Attorney Duane "Dak" Kees had no comment Friday on the motion.

Files' petition will be decided by U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes in western Arkansas federal court in Fort Smith.

A state senator for eight years and a House member for four, Files pleaded guilty last year to taking state General Improvement Fund grant money.

Federal authorities in Arkansas and Missouri investigated and charged five other former Arkansas lawmakers in a political corruption scandal. Those charges involved exchanging lawmakers' votes and political influence for kickbacks and bribes.

Files' case was not part of that investigation, federal prosecutors say.

He was charged separately with taking nearly $26,000 from a state General Improvement Fund grant for his business and personal use. The grant was intended to help build a Fort Smith ballpark complex.

News reports about the city's troubles with the project attracted the attention of federal investigators, officials said afterward.

Files and another man, Lee Webb, promised in 2014 to develop a complex of eight tournament-quality ball fields on 60 acres owned by Fort Smith.

The two persuaded city directors to allow them to develop a ballpark that would ordinarily cost $4 million to $6 million, with just $1.6 million in city financial help. Files and Webb said they expected donations of materials, equipment and labor to cover the rest. Webb has not been charged with any crimes.

By the end of 2016, construction had missed at least three deadlines and work was stalled. Files also experienced personal and business financial troubles, according to federal documents.

Jeff Dingman, Fort Smith deputy city administrator, said Friday that the ballpark complex still is mostly unfinished and completely unusable.

The city tried a year ago to find someone who was "interested in finishing it or doing something else with it," he said. "We didn't have any promising proposals."

Files pleaded guilty and was sentenced June 18, 2018 to 18 months in prison on each of three counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. The sentences are to run concurrently. He also was ordered to pay $89,903.77 in restitution.

His official release date is Jan. 31, 2020, according to his petition. But a new federal law, the First Step Act of 2018, and credit for "good time" served would allow Holmes to release Files immediately, according to the motion.

"The First Step Act is new and increases good time credits and gives credit for focusing on good things done in prison," said Craig Lambert, a Little Rock lawyer who specializes in federal and state post-conviction litigation, after reviewing Files' petition.

Files' hand-drafted motion is "a very well-written pleading" compared to thousands of others by inmates that Lambert has seen over 30 years.

But the First Step law gives Holmes "complete discretion on whether to grant or deny his motion," Lambert said.

And court records show Files' sentence already was on the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, he said.

Files' petition also said he and his wife have four children at home, and he plans to renew his real estate and general contractor licenses.

He would "pursue employment, repay his court-ordered restitution and be involved in his family life," the petition said.

