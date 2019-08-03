An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard Friday in Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where rebels killed an Indian soldier earlier in the day.

India refuses U.S. aid in Kashmir dispute

BANGKOK -- India on Friday again rejected President Donald Trump's offer to mediate its dispute with Pakistan over Kashmir.

India's foreign minister said he told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that any discussion of the disputed Himalayan region would be between India and Pakistan only. The two men met on Friday on the sidelines of an Asian security forum in Bangkok. India has long refused outside attempts to resolve the conflict while Pakistan has sought international help.

"Have conveyed to American counterpart [Pompeo] this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally," Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar said in a tweet. He said he and Pompeo had wide-ranging discussions on regional issues.

In a brief statement about the meeting, the State Department did not mention Kashmir or the mediation offer. It said Pompeo and Jaishankar "discussed our shared commitment to upholding the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and democratic values in the Indo-Pacific region."

Trump said last month that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked him whether he would like to be a mediator or arbitrator on Kashmir, something New Delhi has denied. The area has been the cause of two wars between India and Pakistan.

Mexico gas leak displaces 2,000 people

MEXICO CITY -- A gas leak apparently caused by an illegal pipeline tap led authorities to evacuate about 2,000 people Friday in a rural community just north of Mexico City.

The leak sent large plumes of gas billowing into the air and into the surrounding fields. A highway that runs just 150 yards away from the leak was closed to traffic, as was a train line nearby.

The state-run Pemex oil company said the flow of LP gas into the pipeline had been shut off. The remaining gas in the duct was being purged prior to repair efforts.

The civil defense office in the State of Mexico said emergency personnel were pumping water toward the fields to reduce the possibility of chance combustion.

The federal civil defense office said the leak was caused by an illegal tap drilled by fuel thieves.

More than 8,000 taps have been found this year despite a government crackdown on the crime. The taps are more common on pipelines carrying gasoline or diesel, but natural gas has also been stolen.

Militant strike kills 20 troops in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen -- Al-Qaida militants targeted a military camp in Yemen's southern Abyan province, killing at least 20 troops and setting off hourslong clashes that lasted into early Friday, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said.

The attack began around midnight, with militants firing rocket-propelled grenades at the camp belonging to members of a Yemeni force trained by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

The militants then overran the camp, seizing and confiscating equipment and weapons, before setting it on fire, according to the tribal leaders. There was no immediate claim of responsibility by al-Qaida but the officials said the attack bore all the hallmarks of the Sunni militant group.

The attack came a day after the main southern city of Aden was shaken by double attacks. The Houthi rebels fired a missile at a military parade of the same UAE-trained militia known as the Security Belt while suicide bombers blasted a police station in another of the city's neighborhoods.

At least 51 people were killed in the double attacks. The city has been the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is at war with the Houthis.

British military joins fight to save dam

LONDON -- A British military helicopter dropped sandbags Friday to shore up a reservoir wall as emergency services worked frantically to prevent a rain-damaged dam from collapsing.

Engineers said they remain "very concerned" about the integrity of the 19th-century Toddbrook Reservoir, which contains around 1.5 million tons of water.

As the Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter made continuous runs to dump the sandbags against the reservoir wall, about 150 firefighters used pumps to bring down the water level, lowering it around 8 inches overnight.

"It is a critical situation at this point in time," said Julie Sharman, chief operating officer of the Canal and River Trust, which runs the reservoir. "And until we're beyond that critical situation, the risk is a material risk and that's why we've taken the action we have."

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the town of Whaley Bridge on Thursday with police officers going door to door to notify residents. People in the town, located 175 miles northwest of London, were advised to stay with friends and family elsewhere if possible, and to take pets and several days of essential medications with them.

A heat wave last week has been followed by heavy rains in many parts of the U.K., causing flash flooding that has inundated homes, roads and train lines.

A British Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter drops sandbags Friday to fortify a dam wall in danger of breaching.

A military helicopter flies in sandbags Friday to help repair the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge in Derbyshire, England. Sandbags were being used to shore up the reservoir wall and prevent the rain-damaged dam from collapsing.

