Intelligence director pick pulls out

In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says John Ratcliffe, his pick for national intelligence director, to stay in Congress, cites unfair media coverage. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's pick for national intelligence director, Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, withdrew from consideration Friday after just five days as he faced growing questions about his experience and qualifications.

The move underscored the uncertainty over his confirmation prospects. Democrats openly dismissed the Republican congressman as an unqualified partisan, and Republicans offered only lukewarm and tentative expressions of support.

The announcement leaves the intelligence community without a permanent, Senate-confirmed leader at a time when the U.S. government is grappling with North Korea's nuclear ambitions, the prospect of war with Iran and the anticipated efforts of Russia or other foreign governments to interference in the American political system.

In a tweet Friday, Trump said Ratcliffe had decided to stay in Congress so as to avoid "months of slander and libel."

Trump didn't cite specific media reports, though multiple stories in the past week have questioned Ratcliffe's qualifications and suggested that he had misrepresented his experience as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

Ratcliffe is a frequent Trump defender who questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

Even as Mueller laid bare concerns that Russia was working to interfere with U.S. elections again, Ratcliffe remained focused on the possibility that U.S. intelligence agencies had overly relied on unverified opposition research in investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

In his own statement, Ratcliffe said he remained convinced that he could have done the job "with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve."

"However," he added, "I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue."

Ratcliffe would have replaced former intelligence director Dan Coats, who repeatedly clashed with Trump and announced his resignation a week ago.

The White House in recent days fielded a number of calls from Republicans wary of Ratcliffe's confirmation chances and uncomfortable with his qualifications, according to two administration officials not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Several news stories in recent days called into question aspects of Ratcliffe's resume and career, alarming some in the GOP, while a few key Republican senators already greeted his nomination with a lukewarm response.

White House officials initially planned to rally around the choice. But Ratcliffe himself expressed concern to the West Wing about the scrutiny, the administration officials said.

The scuttled nomination deepened questions about the White House's vetting process, but Trump brushed aside those concerns, even crediting the media for its role in the process.

"You vet for me. I like when you vet ... I think the White House has a great vetting process. You vet for me," Trump said. "When I give a name, I give it out to the press and you vet for me. A lot of times you do a very good job. Not always."

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he respects Ratcliffe's decision and he is committed to moving the official nomination through committee. "There is no substitute for having a Senate-confirmed director in place to lead our Intelligence Community," Burr said.

Until then, lawmakers have privately and publicly urged Trump to put Sue Gordon, Coats' No. 2, in charge once Coats steps down. But it's unclear whether he will. Trump told reporters Friday that "certainly she will be considered" for the acting director position.

People familiar with the president's plans said previously that he had already decided against allowing her to become the agency's acting director.

Trump did not allow Gordon to personally deliver a recent intelligence briefing after she arrived at the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesman for the Office of the Director of the National Intelligence, Amanda Schoch, said Gordon was not blocked from attending any recent briefing, but she declined to comment about what happened inside the Oval Office.

For Coats' permanent replacement, Trump told reporters that he has a list of three people he's working on over the weekend, and "probably Monday I'll give you an answer."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Charlie Savage, Julian E. Barnes and Annie Karni of The New York Times.

