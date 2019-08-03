Khalen Robinson ready to narrow list

— Bryant guard Khalen ‘KK’ Robinson is ready to reduce his list of schools and determine which schools will get visits.

“I’m going to make a top six or top seven like a week into school, like August 20th or something like that,” he said. “That will determine what official and unofficial visits I take.”

He said he communicates with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, assistant Corey Williams and special assistant Hays Myers.

“They text me every day, call every day,” said Robinson, who took part in the Born to Hoop camp at Mills High School on Saturday. “We’re just trying to schedule a visit when it’s best for my family and best for them.”

Robinson missed most of the spring and summer of last year because injuries, but this year he’s stayed healthy and has seen his recruitment take off.

“It’s just a blessing to be able come into this year and stay healthy throughout the whole summer,” Robinson said. “That’s what I pray for every night - for health. That held me back last summer.”

Robinson, 6-1, 170 pounds, had scholarship offers from Southern Miss, Oral Roberts and Arkansas State after last summer. Since then, he’s added offers from Arkansas, TCU, Illinois, Florida and Iowa State, Oklahoma, UTEP, Louisiana Tech and others.

He played with Dallas-based Proskills this spring and summer.

“It’s been going good after a successful summer with Proskills,” Robinson said. “Recruiting picked up.”

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first team All-Arkansas Preps team after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals per game and leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state title game last season.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 19 point guard and No. 90 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

His demeanor on the court is lowkey, but his play is anything but. He’s a fan of Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

“I watch a lot of Damian Lillard. He never shows a lot of emotion,” Robinson said. “He’ll get a bucket and get his stop and just go on. That’s one of my favorite point guards.”