Marion's Reeves would welcome Arkansas offer

— Marion senior guard Detrick Reeves has added several offers to his list, but he hopes to receive one from Arkansas in the future.

Auburn, Southern Illinois and SMU recently offered Reeves to go along with offers from New Mexico, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Fresno State and others.

“Hopefully Arkansas. They’re looking at me,” Reeves said. “Hopefully they’ll offer me. It’s good to get an offer from your home state.”

Reeves, 6-2, 190 pounds, helped lead Marion to the Class 5A state title and a 25-3 record as a junior. He had 19 points in the championship game.

The Razorbacks staff saw Reeves a few times this spring and summer while he played for 17-under Team Thad. He would be overjoyed to get an offer from the Razorbacks.

“It would be extremely great,” Reeves said. “I’ve always wanted an offer from Arkansas. I would love to go there and put on for the state of Arkansas.”

Reeves, who was named to the second team All-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team, is thicker than most guards on the high school level. His quickness and ability to shoot and drive is enhanced because of his ability to be more physical than the opponent.

He credits hitting the weights after last season ended.

“I use to be smaller and I was weak,” Reeves said. “I was little until I started hitting the weights and the offseason after school ball I got bigger and stronger. It helped me a lot.”

His legs look more like a football prospect than one on the hardwood.

“My legs have always been kind of thick,” Reeves said.