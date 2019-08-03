• Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky is headed home to await an assault verdict after spending weeks in a Swedish jail in a case that attracted worldwide attention and support from celebrities -- including the president of the United States. "It was a Rocky Week," President Donald Trump tweeted moments after Swedish officials announced that the rapper and other suspects would be freed until Aug. 14, when the verdict will be announced. "Get home ASAP A$AP!," the president added. Prosecutors are seeking six months in jail for A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, after wrapping up a highly-publicized assault trial for the embattled performer. Swedish authorities, in closing arguments, dismissed his self-defense claim, saying there was too much violence during his confrontation with 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in Stockholm on June 30. Prosecutors said Mayers and two companions "deliberately, together and in agreement" hit and kicked Jafari, and even hit him with a bottle. Mayers, 30, in Sweden on a music tour, and his companions have been in custody in Stockholm since July 3. They pleaded innocent earlier this week to assault charges. In comments posted on his Instagram account, he called his monthlong detention in Sweden "a very difficult and humbling experience."

• Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label must pay more than $2.78 million because the pop star's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song, a federal jury has decided. It was an underdog victory for rapper Marcus Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame, whose 5-year-old lawsuit survived constant court challenges and a trial against top-flight attorneys for Perry and the five other music-industry heavyweights who wrote her song. The amount awarded Thursday fell well short of the nearly $20 million sought by attorneys for Gray and the two co-writers of "Joyful Noise" -- Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu -- but they said they were pleased. "We weren't here seeking to punish anyone," said Gray's attorney, Michael A. Kahn. "Our clients came here seeking justice, and they feel they received justice from a jury of their peers." Perry herself was hit for just over $550,000, with Capitol Records responsible for the biggest part of the award -- $1.2 million. Defense attorneys had argued for an overall award of about $360,000. Perry's attorney, Christine Lepera, said they plan to vigorously fight the decision. "The writers of Dark Horse consider this a travesty of justice," Lepera said. "Dark Horse," which combines elements of pop, hip-hop and trap styles, was a mega-hit for the Santa Barbara, Calif.-born singer, with its call-and-response chorus of "Are you ready for (ready for), a perfect storm (perfect storm)?" It spent four weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 in early 2014, and Perry would later perform it at the Super Bowl.

Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

This April 27, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

