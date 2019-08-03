Naturals fall to Drillers 3-1

TULSA, Okla. — Markus Solbach hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Tulsa Drillers over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Solbach (1-0) allowed four hits while striking out six to pick up the win.

Tulsa started the scoring in the first inning when Omar Estevez hit a two-run home run.

After Tulsa added a run in the third on a double by Cristian Santana, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Dairon Blanco scored on a wild pitch.

Ofreidy Gomez (7-8) went eight innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

For the second straight night, the starting pitcher worked deep in the ballgame; but the bats remained dormant.

Right-hander Gomez tossed his second career complete game and threw a career-best eight frames with a season-high nine strikeouts.

Gomez (7-8, 4.04 ERA) started out rocky allowing a lead-off double and a two-run homer in the first inning.

He then surrendered a two-out run-scoring double in the third to put the Naturals in a 3-0 hole. But the Texas League All-Star certainly settled in.

Following the double, Gomez did not allow a Driller to reach scoring position the rest of the night.

The 24-year-old posted a streak of 10 straight hitters retired and struck out a season-high nine batters.

The complete game is the first for Gomez since July 22, 2018, when he tossed seven innings for Wilmington in a double-header contest.

It marks his team-best ninth quality start of the season.

Offensively, the Naturals were held to six hits with Dairon Blanco and Anderson Miller each recording two.

Blanco tabbed his 14th double of the season and his first since joining Northwest Arkansas.

The Naturals scored the lone run in the ninth inning with Blanco scampering home on a wild pitch.

Northwest Arkansas (44-63/13-26) dropped the club’s fourth straight and have lost 13 of the last 15 games.

The series continues tonight at ONEOK Field with right-hander, Jackson Kowar (1-4, 3.63 ERA) taking the mound for his eighth start against right-hander, Justin De Fratus (6-7, 4.77 ERA) countering for Tulsa.