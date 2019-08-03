PIRATES

Kang DFA'd

Jung Ho Kang's time with the Pittsburgh Pirates -- and quite possibly in the major leagues -- is over. The team designated the South Korean third baseman/shortstop for assignment on Friday.

Kang hit .169 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 65 games this season. Kang, 32, signed with Pittsburgh in January 2015, becoming the first position player to jump directly from the Korean Baseball Organization to the majors.

He made a splash as a rookie, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 15 home runs. In 2016, he hit 21 home runs before his career went into a tailspin after getting arrested in Seoul in December on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kang received a two-year suspended sentence, spent the entire 2017 season on the restricted list after being unable to secure a visa back to the U.S. and played in just three games at the end of the 2018 season. The Pirates cut him last September before bringing him back on a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Kang played well defensively while splitting time at third base and shortstop, but he failed to find any sort of consistency at the plate. He never hit better than .222 in any month this season.

INDIANS

Salazar back on IL

Cleveland Indians right-hander Danny Salazar returned to the injured list with a strained right groin, one day after appearing in his first game in two years.

Salazar, troubled by injuries to his right arm the past two seasons, pitched Thursday for the first time since the 2017 AL Division Series. He allowed two runs in four innings against Houston. Afterward, he said the groin bothered him during the game.

Salazar was an All-Star in 2016, but has been dealing with injuries since. He didn't pitch last season and had shoulder surgery last July.

Francona returns

Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona returned Friday, a day after missing a game because of surgery for a tear in his retina.

Francona said he had the procedure Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic. He said his eye had been bothering him for about a month and he visited a specialist in the afternoon.

Francona spent some time at Progressive Field following the surgery to meet outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, who were acquired in a trade Wednesday. He went home to rest and said he felt guilty watching Cleveland's 7-1 loss to Houston on television.

Bench coach Brad Mills ran the team in Francona's absence. The Indians open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Francona, 60, missed several games two years ago after he underwent a midseason heart procedure. He's in his seventh season managing the Indians.

ANGELS

Lucroy DFA'd

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who returned from a concussion and broken nose Wednesday following a home plate collision last month, has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels.

Lucroy was bowled over at home plate by Houston's Jake Marisnick on July 7. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and missed 18 games. Lucroy was 2 for 4 against Detroit in his final game with the Angels.

Lucroy, 33, batted .242 with 7 home runs and 30 RBI in 74 games. He signed with the Angels in December.

Catcher Max Stassi, acquired from Houston on Wednesday, has been added to the 25-man roster. Left-hander Adam McCreery cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Class AAA Salt Lake.

ATHLETICS

Fan with fastball signed

It makes sense that an unheralded fan's 96-mph fastball could be used as a convincing sales pitch to the organization that introduced "moneyball" into the baseball lexicon.

The Oakland Athletics signed Nathan Patterson to a minor-league contract Thursday after he hit 96 mph during a fan challenge at Coors Field in Denver last month. It wasn't the first time the Athletics got a sampling of his major-league velocity -- Patterson also impressed while pitching during a fan event at the Athletics' Class AAA affiliate in Nashville last year.

After signing with the Athletics, the 23-year-old thanked the team for the opportunity to play professional baseball.

Patterson didn't just show up at the ballpark and decide to throw 96 mph fastballs. He's been working at his craft for years. And with the faith of the Athletics behind him, it'll be interesting to see what comes next for him.

