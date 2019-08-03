Korea's Byeong Hun An plays his tee shot at the 1st during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.

GOLF

An in lead by 1

Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 on Friday in the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro, N.C., to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend. An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the PGA Tour's final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players -- including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im -- were at 9 under. Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day -- a 61 -- and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60. An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies late in his round. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 68 and was tied for 27th at 7 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was tied for 38th at 6 under after a 68.

Buhai out front

Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women's British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 in Friday's second round. Buhai, 30, birdied four of the final eight holes to post 12-under 132. The South African's best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017. Alone in second at 9 under was Hinako Shibuno, 20. Shibuno, who shot 66 on Thursday, had a 69 on Friday. She led for much of the afternoon before Buhai overtook her. American Lizette Salas was third at 8 under. She birdied the first four holes en route to a bogey-free 67. Bronte Law, the top-ranked English player at No. 19, also shot 67 and was four shots back alongside Celine Boutier, second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Caroline Masson and local favorite Charley Hull. Boutier had the day's lowest round at 66. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks), Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) and Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Gutschewski leads

Scott Gutschewski shot a 9-under 61 on Friday to take the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif. He was at 11-under 129 when round two was suspended because of darkness. Edward Loar was at 11 under through 8 holes. Scott Harrington (66) and Zac Blair (65) were tied for third at 9 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) were tied for fifth at 8 under. Tracy shot a 64 and Atkins had completed four holes. Razorbacks David Lingmerth (69) and Nicolas Echavarria (69) were tied for 60th at 1 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was even par after 10 holes. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 2 over through five holes.

TENNIS

Medvedev advances

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Friday to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open at Washington, D.C. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title. Jessica Pegula won an all-American women's quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Russian Anna Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7. Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn't said if he will attempt to play singles this year. He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.

SOCCER

Messi suspended

Soccer body CONMEBOL has suspended Lionel Messi from international matches with Argentina for three months because of accusations of corruption he made at the latest Copa America. The South American body also said Friday that it fined the superstar $50,000 for his comments after Argentina's 2-1 victory against Chile in the third-place playoff of the tournament in July. Messi and Argentina can still appeal the decision, which stops the striker from playing in four friendlies this year. The 32-year-old will not play Argentina matches in September against Chile and Mexico, plus another two in October versus Germany and another adversary to be selected. Messi is already suspended from the first match of the South American World Cup qualifiers next March because of the red card he received against Chile.

FOOTBALL

Texts: Meyer wanted Smith to stay

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer encouraged Zach Smith to stay with the Buckeyes in January 2018 after the then-assistant coach was pursued by Alabama, according to text messages from Meyer to Smith.

On Friday, Ohio State released thousands of pages of heavily redacted texts and email that were part of an external investigation conducted last August into Meyer’s handling of Smith and what he knew about allegations of domestic violence made by Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of last season by Ohio State after the investigation. After the season he retired at 54, citing health concerns. He is now working as an analyst with Fox Sports.

In two texts dated January 2018, one to Ohio State’s president, Meyer writes Smith was offered an assistant coaching job by Alabama. In a text exchange with Smith dated Jan. 18, 2018, Meyer writes: “I have personally invested far too much in u to get u in position to take next step.”

Zach Smith was fired in July 2018 by Meyer after domestic violence allegations surfaced against the wide receivers coach. Smith was not criminally charged with domestic violence, but last October pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in connection with a May dispute with his ex-wife. At the same time an Ohio court issued a three-year protective order that keeps him away from her.

Smith said in a Twitter post he agreed to plead guilty to avoid the cost of a trial and end the situation.

The large document release from Ohio State was dominated by Meyer communicating with Smith and others about recruiting. There were also some text exchanges between Meyer and Ohio State officials from around the time last year when he was planning how to handle questions about Smith and his decision to fire the assistant coach during Big Ten media day.

The information about Alabama’s apparent interest in Smith after the 2017 season had not been mentioned in any previous documents from the investigation.

Photo by AP/ANDRE PENNER

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the Copa America soccer match for the third place against Brazil at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, right, and assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sideline during the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Meyer encouraged Smith to stay with the Buckeyes in January 2018 after the then-assistant coach was pursued by Alabama, according to texts messages from Meyer to Smith.

