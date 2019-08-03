MASTERSON ONLINE: Saving our Buffalo

Many Arkansas rightfully wondered a year ago if the hog factory our state wrongheadedly permitted into the fragile Buffalo National River watershed in 2012 would forever be spraying millions of gallons of raw waste onto fields along a major tributary of the river flowing six miles upstream of the Buffalo.

Thankfully, that answer came not long ago when Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced C&H Hog Farms would be bought out, closed and cleaned up at a fair price. His decision and announcement brought squeals of delight and some tickled-pink rejoicing across Arkansas.

Little wonder since many thousands among us, along with more than a million out-of-state visitors, each year enjoy the magnificence and beauty of the country's first national river flowing through the heart of the Ozarks.

And now, a story by reporter Emily Walkenhorst says the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission is moving to establish protections that would ensure medium and large hog farms are permanently banned from setting up shop in this fragile and porous watershed.

Farms are federally classified as small, medium or large. Medium facilities are defined as 750 or more swine of over 55 pounds, or 3,000 or more hogs weighing 55 pounds or less. Such meat producers have been banned in the watershed since 2014, but only only temporarily, pending the conclusion of the Big Creek Research and Extension Team's research on C&H's impact on Big Creek and the Buffalo River, Walkenhorst wrote.

While many remain pleased by the prospect of a permanent ban in the Buffalo watershed, there lingers the relevant question of how our Department of Environmental Quality (cough) could have permitted this factory into a region this same department actively protected by moratorium just two decades ago.

Who in the agency quietly helped shepherd this destructive plan through to completion? What outside lobbying interests also helped push it? Why would public employees at the time assist Cargill in making it happen, especially without the agency director at the time even knowing her department had issued the permit?

No Goff appeal

State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will not appeal the Circuit Court ruling in late June that set Belynda Goff free after serving 23 years of a life sentence for the murder of her husband Stephen in 1994.

Not continuing this travesty was clearly the right decision in light of the stench surrounding Belynda's incredibly weak circumstantial conviction that amounted to a classic railroad job fueled solely by tunnel vision and offering not a shred of physical evidence.

Belynda, now 57, who maintained her innocence through her arrest, 1996 trial and years in prison, today resides with her family in Virginia.

She's adjusting to her newfound freedom in a world she left behind after being convicted in the year: Fox News made its debut, and President Bill Clinton was re-elected to his second term.

Her now-adult children grew up without her although Belynda tried her best to function in every way possible from prison as the devoted mother she was when they were children.

Belynda's daughter, Bridgette Jones, told me the other day that her mother is responding well and adjusting to living free. "We just got back from my daughter's volleyball camp and she is going to start volunteering at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals," Smith said. That should come naturally to Belynda, since part of her various prison assignments was helping train assistance dogs for people in need.

Circuit Judge Scott Jackson re-sentenced and freed Belynda on June 26 to 32 years and nine months in prison with 10 years suspended, in the process saying it was doubtful if she would have been convicted today based on all the known flaws, including forensic evidence that disappeared while in custody of the Carroll County sheriff's office.

Carroll County Prosecutor Tony Rogers issued the news release disclosing the attorney general's decision not to appeal. He offered no comment. However, I remain free to comment in the court of public opinion.

For instance, I still wonder who did bludgeon Stephen Goff to death inside their apartment the predawn hours of June 12, 1994. The what, when, where, how and likely the why already have been answered, certainly to my satisfaction.

Judge Jackson is to be solidly commended, as is Rogers, for the time, energy and discernment each man invested to objectively and professionally examine the facts of this disgraceful case and rightly conclude it was high time to do the right thing.

What's a racist?

If almost half of America accuses others of different political views as being racists or committing racial affronts in a society of the perpetually offended, then what word do we use when bona fide acts of racism occurs?

Do we re-categorize millions as "accused racists" as opposed to bona fide "racists"?

I can't help but believe the majority of adult Americans have grown more than weary of the term "racist" being used to publicly demonize others. It's a tactic widely used by those either of limited vocabulary, or with a personal ax to grind.

I'm regularly seeing liberal celebrities and politicians on social media and the news continually smearing fellow citizens of conservative persuasion as supposed "racists." In large part, I label the game of conveniently playing the race card as destructive nonsense firmly anchored in ignorance and junior-high-level immaturity.

The National Review has published stories about the absurdity of declaring women's cleansing charcoal face masks as racist, along with a black male Olympic speed-skater who lost a coin toss to a white teammate (as a previously agreed-upon tiebreaker) and blaming his unlucky flip on racism.

Preposterous claims of racism have extended to milk; the Simon Fraser University (Manitoba, Canada) football team called the "Clan" after the school's Scottish founders, as opposed to white supremacists (Klan); a white South African beauty queen wearing latex gloves while handling food to dispense to black children; Dr. Seuss; hoop earrings; and a female customer in a Taco Bell screeching "racism" after being repeatedly told the restaurant didn't serve french fries.

Can we all clear our throats and screech in union, "Enough with the juvenile, inaccurate, name-calling attacks"?

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

