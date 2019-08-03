School ahead, state sets tax holiday today

Arkansas' annual sales tax holiday -- giving shoppers the opportunity to buy school supplies, clothing and other selected items without having to pay state and local sales taxes -- began at 12:01 a.m. today and will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday.

In addition to clothing that is valued at less than $100 and school supplies, other items that can be purchased without paying sales taxes on them are clothing accessories that are under $50 per item, school art supplies and instructional materials.

Clothing can include uniforms, shoes -- including sneakers and steel-toed shoes -- lab coats, formal wear, belts and suspenders, coats and jackets, bathing suits and diapers.

Tax-exempt clothing accessories or equipment covers briefcases, handbags,umbrellas, watches, wigs and hair pieces, cosmetics and hair notions.

Some of the school supplies, art materials and instructional materials that are exempt include calculators, cellophane tape, book bags, notebook paper, paints and paint brushes, reference books, maps and globes.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration provides a more complete list of tax-free items at https://bit.ly/2uNq2vU.

Metro on 08/03/2019