Series of crashes leads to closure near I-49 tunnel, authorities say

A still from an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera shows traffic was backed up early Saturday afternoon along Interstate 49 after several crashes caused the northbound lanes to temporarily close, authorities said. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas have shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 after multiple vehicle crashes, officials said.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman said it wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in "chain-reaction crashes" that happened Saturday near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. The wrecks were first reported by the state Department of Transportation shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Authorities attributed the crashes to rainy conditions along the highway. A single northbound lane of I-49 was reopened for a short time, but has since closed due to additional crashes, authorities said.

No life-threatening injuries were reported early Saturday afternoon, according to state police.

Check back for further details.