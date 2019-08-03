Smiles all around Travs for current, past players

There was no shortage of happy faces in the Arkansas Travelers' clubhouse at Dickey-Stephens Park after Friday night's 6-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals.

From center fielder Luis Liberato (2-run single, highlight-reel catch) to newly acquired lefty reliever Aaron Fletcher (1 inning, 3 strikeouts) to pitching coaching Pete Woodworth (seeing his guys thrive here and in the big leagues), there was much to celebrate for the first-half Texas League North champion.

Liberato, who walked off Springfield on Thursday night with a double to left, put the Travelers up 3-0 when he singled to right in the bottom of the first off Johan Oviedo (5-5), and Arkansas had all the runs it would need.

More dramatic than his two-run single was Liberato's parallel-to-the-ground dive to catch a drive to right-center field off the bat of Yariel Gonzalez in the sixth.

That brought the announced crowd of 5,624 to its feet and ended the inning.

"It was amazing," Liberato said. "I tried to anticipate the play. I knew he could pull the ball every time."

Liberato said that he does not dive for balls out of desperation.

"Ninety percent of the time when I dive, I make the catch," Liberato said.

That catch helped reliever Jack Anderson work a scoreless sixth inning, and the Travs led 3-1 when Fletcher -- the newest acquisition for the Seattle Mariners organization -- worked around a Dylan Carlson single with three strikeouts, each one requiring the minimum of three pitches.

Fletcher, a former University of Houston pitcher, is playing for his fourth team in four months after climbing the ranks from Class A to High A to Class AA for the Washington Nationals before getting traded to the Travelers on Wednesday.

He was drafted by Washington in the 14th round last year.

"It's been a lot of movement, but it's been a lot of fun," said Fletcher, who flew from Harrisburg, Pa., to Chicago and then Little Rock after being told of the trade Wednesday afternoon.

He arrived in Arkansas at 4 p.m. on Thursday, and was summoned to pitch one day later for a team that leads the Texas League with a 3.02 ERA.

"Every guy that moves up to Tacoma or Seattle, the guy that comes in fits right in," Travs pitching coach Pete Woodworth said. "They just want to get people out. Maybe that's why they're really good."

Woodworth, wearing No. 21 instead of his normal 32, was celebrating the major-league debuts of two guys who pitched for the Travs earlier this season -- Zac Grotz (who wore 21 in Arkansas) and Reggie McLain.

Grotz and McLain had mixed results against the Astros on Friday (combined three innings and four earned runs), but that didn't matter to Woodworth.

"It's huge," Woodworth said of watching two of his players make the big leagues. "It's a great day for the Mariners. It's a great day for those two guys. It's really cool. It's unreal."

sprngfld AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Carlson, cf 4 0 2 0 Walton, ss 5 1 2 1

Lopez, 2b 4 0 1 0 T-Willms, rf 5 0 0 0

Gonzalez, 1b 4 0 0 0 Lewis, lf 4 1 2 0

O'Keefe, c 4 1 1 1 Raleigh, dh 4 1 1 1

Mieses, lf 4 0 1 0 Liberato, cf 4 0 1 2

Toerner, rf 3 0 2 0 Odom, c 3 0 0 0

Montero, 3b 4 0 0 0 Zammarlli, 1b 3 1 1 0

Nootbaar, dh 3 0 0 0 Cowan, 2b 4 2 2 0

Ascanio, ss 4 0 0 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 2 2

TOTALS 34 1 7 1 totals 35 6 11 6

Springfield 010 000 000 -- 1 7 2

Arkansas 300 000 12x -- 6 11 0

E -- Montero, Ascanio. DP -- Springfield 1. LOB -- Springfield 8, Arkansas 8. 2B -- Raleigh, Cowan, Walton. HR -- O'Keefe (10). SB -- Cowan.

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Oviedo L, 5-5 52/3 5 3 3 2 7

Ramirez 1 3 1 1 0 1

Dobzanski 1 2 2 2 1 2

Patterson 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome W, 1-2 5 4 1 1 1 2

Anderson 1 2 0 0 0 1

Fletcher 1 1 0 0 0 3

Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1

Warren 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP -- Ramirez. Umpires -- Home: Poncsak; First: Walsh; Third: Barrett. Time -- 2:43. Attendance -- 5,624.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RH Logan Gilbert (1-1, 4.32 ERA); Cardinals: TBD

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Add $1 to each price on game day. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Little Kato Bobble Head, pregame midget wrestling

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/03/2019