HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Russellville's Johnson honored by NFHS

Russellville Athletic Director Johnny Johnson was announced Friday as one of eight recipients of the National Federation of State High School Associations Citation Award.

The NFHS Citation Award is presented to athletic administrators who have made significant contributions to the NFHS and/or other national organizations that affect high school activities.

Johnson, who has been the athletic director at Russellville since 2012 and served in the same position with the Little Rock School District for 11 years, will receive the award Dec. 16 at the National Athletic Directors Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

-- Jeremy Muck

MOTOR SPORTS

McGary Tribute, non-wing sprints set for I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host two special events tonight.

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will be on hand for the third annual Will McGary Tribute, which will pay $5,000 to win and figures to draw most of the region's top late model drivers.

Entering the weekend, Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon, Mo., holds the series points lead by 185 points over Sheridan's Timothy Culp. Also in the top five are Trumann's Kyle Beard, Morgan Bagley of Longview, Texas, and Shreveport's B.J. Robinson.

Also competing will be the American Sprint Car Series' Elite Non-Wing Sprints for I-30's only event for non-wing sprints this season.

I-30's IMCA modified, super stock and powder puff divisions will also compete. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 and children ages 6-12 get in for $1, but the first 100 kids get in free, compliments of the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series. Pit passes are $30.

Sports on 08/03/2019