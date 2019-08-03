Surgery law foes' ballot bid fails

Secretary of State John Thurston determined Friday that the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee failed to submit enough valid signatures of voters to qualify for the 2020 general election ballot a proposed referendum on a new law that would allow optometrists to perform a broader range of eye surgeries.

Under Article 5, Section 1, of the Arkansas Constitution and Arkansas Code Annotated 7-9-111, 126 and 601, the petitions circulated for the referendum must contain 53,491 valid signatures in order for the matter to be certified for the ballot, said Leslie Bellamy, elections director for Thurston. A referendum is a means for voters to reject a law passed by the Legislature.

"This Office has determined that the petition contains 23,953 signatures on its face, thus is declared insufficient," she wrote in a letter dated Friday to attorney Alex Gray of the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee. Thurston declined to elaborate beyond what was in the letter.

On July 23, the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee officials reported they turned in petitions with more than 84,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office. They believed they had enough signatures of registered voters to qualify the proposal for the November 2020 ballot.

"Today's announcement by the Secretary of State is disappointing, but unfortunately it's not surprising," Gray said in a written statement. "We expected this and are prepared to take court action so that the voices of more than 84,000 registered voters are heard."

Gray said, "We completely disagree with Secretary Thurston's interpretation of the Arkansas Constitution and state law, and we are confident the [Arkansas] Supreme Court will rule in favor of the voters of Arkansas.

"This issue is too important for special interests to get in the way of the right of the people to vote for safer eye surgery," he said.

But Vicki Farmer, chairwoman of the Arkansans for Healthy Eyes committee that supported the eye surgery law, Act 579 of 2019, said Friday, "We are pleased with today's outcome.

"The real winners are Arkansas patients, who will have improved access to eye care under Act 579, and Arkansas voters, who can be assured with today's rejection of more than 60,000 invalid signatures that special interest groups won't be allowed to submit thousands of unlawfully solicited signatures and expect to unwind a duly enacted law in our state," Farmer said in a written statement.

"We applaud the Secretary of State and his staff for their diligence in accurately applying the law and conducting a fair and thorough review," she said.

After the Safe Surgery Arkansas committee turned in its petitions last month to the secretary of state's office, Farmer said Act 376 of 2019 now requires that before a paid canvasser may begin collecting signatures from voters, the sponsor of a measure must submit to the secretary of state a sworn statement from each canvasser, verifying the canvasser has never been convicted of a felony or crime involving fraud, forgery, identity theft, or other election law violations. Act 376 took effect in March.

The Safe Surgery Committee was formed in early June and reported spending $150,000 for signature collection by June 17, but the committee did not file a single sworn statement to permit paid canvassing until July 10, according to Farmer.

On July 23, Thurston said he "has decided to follow the plain language of the statute and will not count any signatures solicited by paid canvassers that were solicited prior to the filing of the canvasser's affidavit required by law."

At that time, Gray said, "The plain language of the constitution requires the secretary to count the signatures of registered voters on this petition.

"Failing to do so would not only disenfranchise over 80,000 voters, but would also be directly in contravention to Arkansas law," he said.

Act 579 had been scheduled to go into effect July 24. Officials for Safe Surgery Arkansas and Arkansans for Healthy Eyes disagreed about whether the filing of petitions July 23 suspended the law from taking effect.

Act 579 will allow optometrists to administer injections around the eye, remove bumps and lesions from the eyelids, and perform certain types of laser surgery now performed by ophthalmologists -- specifically capsulotomy, a surgery performed after cataract surgery, and trabeculoplasty, a procedure to reduce pressure from glaucoma. Optometrists are still banned from doing cataract surgery and radial keratotomy surgery and selling prescription drugs.

The law also will require the state Board of Optometry to establish credentialing requirements for a license to administer or perform these procedures. It also will require each optometrist who meets the requirements for certification of authorized laser procedures to report to the board regarding the outcome of the procedures and to also report to the state Board of Health.

During this year's regular legislative session, supporters of Act 579 said it would allow optometrists to use more of their training and would provide easier access to eye care for patients in rural areas. But the law's opponents, including groups representing ophthalmologists and other physicians, argued that it would put patients at risk.

House Bill 1251 by Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, which eventually became Act 579, initially failed to clear the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee on Feb. 19. But the legislation was amended and on March 5 cleared the House committee without a vote to spare.

HB1251 cleared the state House of Representatives in a 70-19 vote and the state Senate in a 25-8 vote before Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed it into law.

