Torres, Paxton deliver as Yankees defeat Red Sox

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees connects on a grand slam in the first inning of the Yankees’ 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

NEW YORK -- Gleyber Torres hit a first-inning grand slam, left-hander James Paxton cruised after that and the New York Yankees three-hit the Boston Red Sox in a 4-2 victory Friday night.

Boston has lost five consecutive for the first time since 2015 and dropped 111/2 games behind first-place New York in the AL East.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez hit a two-run home run during yet another rocky first inning by Paxton, but Torres bailed him out with his slam off Eduardo Rodriguez (13-5). Paxton (6-6) struck out the side in the second and completed six innings on 100 pitches, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs with 6 strikeouts.

New York earned its major league-leading 35th comeback victory and improved to 23-21 when its opponent scores first. The Yankees are the only team in baseball with a winning record in such games.

Yankees relievers Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton pitched a scoreless inning each, and Aroldis Chapman was perfect in the ninth for his 28th save.

Boston had scored six or more runs in seven consecutive games against New York, a first in the rivalry. The Red Sox entered the game leading the majors with 640 runs and a .277 team batting average.

The Red Sox arrived in the Bronx for this four-game set after standing pat at Wednesday's trade deadline and having been swept over three games by the Rays at Fenway Park. The reigning World Series champions are four games behind Tampa Bay for the final AL wild card.

The first inning again proved a major obstacle for Paxton. After striking out Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers, he walked Xander Bogaerts and allowed Martinez's 24th home run.

Torres turned on a fastball off the plate inside and lined it out for his slam. That came after Rodriguez allowed DJ LeMahieu's leadoff single and walks to Aaron Judge and Edwin Encarnacion. Torres has 21 home runs this season.

Both pitchers settled after the noisy first. Rodriguez covered 62/3 innings despite allowing a career-high six walks. He struck out 8 and gave up 5 hits and 4 runs.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2 Freddy Galvis had a home run among his three hits as Toronto beat host Baltimore.

INDIANS 7, ANGELS 3 Yasiel Puig drove in his first two runs for the Indians, Mike Clevinger won his fifth consecutive decision and Cleveland beat visiting Los Angeles.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4 Texas reliever Jose Leclerc hung on for a save, then fired the ball onto the right field roof at Globe Life Park after host Texas beat Detroit.

TWINS 11, ROYALS 9 Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to help Minnesota hold off visiting Kansas City.

ASTROS 10, MARINERS 2 Wade Miley had another solid start and host Houston backed him up with six home runs to rout Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 6, BREWERS 2 Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago defeated visiting Milwaukee.

PIRATES 8, METS 4 Starling Marte's three-run home run in the seventh broke open a tight game and host Pittsburgh snapped New York's seven-game winning streak.

REDS 5, BRAVES 2 Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs, Alex Wood pitched 62/3 strong innings and visiting Cincinnati beat Atlanta.

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 4 Ian Desmond hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning that lifted Colorado over San Francisco.

NATIONALS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Matt Adams broke a scoreless tie with a sixth-inning double and Joe Ross won his first game in more than two years as Washington beat Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 4, PHILLIES 3 (15) Jose Abreu hit an RBI single off outfielder Roman Quinn in the 15th inning and Chicago beat host Philadelphia.

