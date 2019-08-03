U.S. to test new missile

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a news conference Friday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, repeated the organization’s support of the United States’ exit from the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia.

WASHINGTON -- With the scrapping of a landmark arms control agreement Friday, the U.S. announced plans to test a new missile amid growing concerns about emerging threats and new weapons.

U.S. officials said they are no longer hamstrung and could now develop weapons systems previously banned under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia, a Cold War-era agreement that both sides repeatedly accused the other of violating. The treaty was also criticized because it did not cover China or missile technology that did not exist a generation ago.

The end of the treaty comes amid rising doubts about whether the two countries will extend an agreement on long-range nuclear weapons scheduled to expire in 2021. President Donald Trump said he has been discussing a new agreement to reduce nuclear weapons with China and Russia.

"And I will tell you China was very, very excited about talking about it and so was Russia," Trump told reporters. "So I think we'll have a deal at some point."

Trump announced in 2018 that he would withdraw the United States from the 1987 treaty, which banned land-based missiles of ranges between 310 and 3,410 miles, after accusing Russia of developing and deploying a weapon that violated the pact. The U.S. formally suspended its participation in February, starting a six-month clock to end the pact.

"The United States will not remain party to a treaty that is deliberately violated by Russia," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in announcing the formal withdrawal, calling a Russian missile system prohibited under the agreement a "direct threat to the United States and our allies."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rejects the accusation, pulled his country out of the treaty last month in retaliation to the U.S. decision.

U.S. officials said the Kremlin has already fielded weapons in Western Russia capable of hitting targets anywhere in Western Europe, in violation of the treaty. They said Russia ignored multiple warnings that it was out of compliance.

"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters on Thursday after he was asked about the treaty's expiration. "I will say, Russia would like to do something on a nuclear treaty, and that's OK with me."

The end of the treaty, which comes as world powers seek to contain the nuclear threat from Iran and North Korea, is another milestone in the deterioration of relations between the U.S. and Russia.

"The denunciation of the [Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces] treaty confirms that the U.S. has embarked on destroying all international agreements that do not suit them for one reason or another," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This leads to the actual dismantling of the existing arms control system."

A senior administration official downplayed the upcoming U.S. weapons test, saying it was not meant to be a provocation. The official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the test flight, said the U.S. is "years away" from effectively deploying weapons previously banned under the agreement.

But the U.S. might eventually want to base such weapons in Europe as a counterbalance to Russia, or in Asia to counter China.

U.S. military officials have said 95% of China's ballistic and cruise missiles would have violated the treaty.

"Since the strategic environment has changed rapidly since the end of the Cold War, we need to find ways to use arms control to address the rise of China's nuclear arsenal, the increase of Russia's non-strategic weapons stockpiles, and the emergence of new technologies like hypersonic weapons," said Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Chinese U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun on Friday challenged what he said were efforts to make his country "an excuse" for the demise of the treaty: "You know, the United States is saying China should be a party in this disarmament agreement, but I think everybody knows that China is not at the same level with the United States and the Russian Federation."

NATO support

On Friday, NATO repeated its support for the United States' decision to abandon the agreement and said it would respond in a "measured and responsible way" to a deployment of missiles by Moscow that violated the pact.

"Russia bears sole responsibility for the demise of the treaty," the alliance said in a statement, repeating accusations that Russia had long been out of compliance by deploying medium-range missiles with both conventional and nuclear capability.

"There are no new NATO missiles in Europe, but there are many, many, many new Russian missiles," Jens Stoltenberg, the alliance's secretary-general, said at a news conference. "We don't want a new arms race, and we have no intention to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe."

The abandonment of the pact leaves Europe exposed to Russian land-based missiles capable of hitting their targets within minutes -- exactly the vulnerability that led to the treaty in the first place, after the United States started deploying Pershing II missiles in Europe in the early 1980s to counter Soviet SS-20s. The U.S. deployments caused huge public protests in Western Europe and explain why NATO's 29 countries do not want to go through the experience again.

"We must prepare for a world without the [Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces] Treaty, which will be less stable for all of us," Stoltenberg said in July.

With the loss of the treaty, "Europe loses a central pillar of its security," Christian Molling and Heinrich Brauss of the German Council on Foreign Relations wrote in a recent paper. "Russia's threat potential rises due to its intermediate-range missiles," which "could split NATO into two zones of security and lead Moscow to assume it holds escalation dominance."

Russia's new missiles are land-based, mobile, difficult to identify, rapidly employable and armed with conventional or nuclear warheads, and can strike almost any target in most European countries with little to no warning time, Molling and Brauss wrote.

"This potential could therefore considerably restrict NATO's operational freedom of action in a conflict," they wrote, and "as a result, NATO's general ability to defend itself could be seriously compromised."

Why not START?

The point of arms control is to limit or stop a competition in weapons that, if left unconstrained, could endanger not just the big powers but much of the rest of the world. Nuclear weapons are the clearest example of this, but advances in technology, the rise of China and the spread of nuclear capabilities to smaller countries like North Korea have complicated the problem.

That is one reason many in the Trump administration argue that extending the New START agreement with Russia, which is set to expire in February 2021, might not make sense. It is the only remaining treaty constraining the U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals.

New START imposes limits on the number of U.S. and Russian long-range nuclear warheads and launchers. The deal was made in 2010, but the limits didn't take effect until 2018.

Trump has called New START "just another bad deal" made by President Barack Obama's administration, and Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in June that it is unlikely the administration will agree to the five-year extension to New START that the treaty allows and which can be done without legislative action in either capital.

David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said if Trump doesn't extend or replace New START it will be first time since 1972 that the U.S. and Russia will be "operating without any mutual constraints on their nuclear forces."

Some U.S. military leaders also doubt the wisdom of extending New START.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has publicly expressed doubt about arms agreements with Russia in light of what he calls Russian violations of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Dunford's view is at odds with that of many private arms control advocates, including Thomas Countryman, a former senior State Department official and now chairman of the Arms Control Association.

In congressional testimony last month, Countryman, who retired from diplomatic service in 2017, said it would be "national security malpractice" to allow New START to expire in 2021. He said the Trump administration is engaged in a "dangerous fantasy" by thinking Russia needs the New START treaty more than the United States does.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Burns, Deb Riechmann and Edith Lederer of The Associated Press; by Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News; and by Steven Erlanger of The New York Times.

A Section on 08/03/2019