Apollo 11 statues part of updates at space center

A bronze statue by Colorado-based sculptors George and Mark Lundeen depicts Apollo 11 astronauts Michael Collins, from left, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in the new Moon Tree Garden at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Apollo/Saturn V Center. (Photo by Patrick Connolly via Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

The Florida summer sun shone down on Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins as media and VIPs gathered for an event at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's Apollo/Saturn V Center. Or rather a glimmering, bronze, 7-foot-tall rendition of them.

The Cape Canaveral center's new sculpture was unveiled along with recent updates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center last month.

Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, said it's like the bronze astronauts have a perfect view for watching the current rocket launches.

"As we were putting this up, we noticed how they perfectly overlook the pad. So as rockets go up, we even have Neil Armstrong shading his eyes from the sun as he's looking up at rockets," Protze said. "I do hope our future generations will be able to admire this for many, many years."

Although Armstrong isn't alive to witness the present and future of space exploration, his legacy lives on through the statues.

The group, which also depicts Aldrin holding a painted American flag and Collins holding his helmet while proudly gazing upward, was a $750,000 gift from Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans. It was created by Colorado-based sculptors George and Mark Lundeen and made a nearly 2,000-mile road trip to its permanent home.

The Apollo 11 astronaut artwork is surrounded by a tribute to all of the crewed Apollo missions. The newly opened Moon Tree Garden features 12 trees, one for each of the manned Apollo trips to space.

Rosemary Roosa, president of the Moon Tree Foundation and daughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa, said she has a personal connection to the trees planted in the garden.

"Inside the [Apollo 14] Command Module was a tiny canister of almost 450 tree seeds of five different varieties that represented trees that grew across the United States," Roosa said. "One such tree was planted here at Kennedy Space Center, and it lived here happily for 40 years until Hurricane Irma took it out."

The original tree was a sycamore planted in 1976 during the United States' bicentennial celebrations. After the original tree fell, Roosa donated second-generation seeds, to create what NASA calls half-moon trees, and plant the Moon Tree Garden. A plaque in front of each tree details a different crewed Apollo mission.

The nearby Apollo/Saturn V Center has also received a face-lift in the form of new, interactive exhibits.

Unveiled during a public "transformation celebration" earlier in July, the reimagined exhibit floor provides visitors more touch screens and immersive activities than ever before.

One screen displays the site of each Apollo landing mapped out on the moon's surface. Another takes visitors on an animated tour through the Vehicle Assembly Building and details the rocket-building process.

"The younger audience, they actually want to be more part of the display, rather than just reading a plaque," Protze said.

Other changes include moving the Apollo Lunar Module down from its former home on the ceiling and onto the ground for closer viewing alongside 1969 newspaper front pages sharing the good news of a successful moon landing. On a nearby touch-screen panel, guests can learn more about specific features of the module.

For more information, call (855) 433-4210 or visit kennedyspacecenter.com.

Travel on 08/04/2019