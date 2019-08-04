Arkansans in Baseball Minor league

Minor league/independent

Position players

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME POS AFFILIATION, LOCATION AVG. G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB

Troy Alexander UALR OF Independent, St. Paul, Minn. .280 9 25 4 7 1 0 0 6 0

Forrestt Allday UCA CF Independent, Lincoln, Neb. .286 43 140 21 40 4 0 1 17 4

Logan Allen* UAFS/Bryant OF High-R Rays, Princeton, W.Va. .300 3 10 2 3 0 0 0 0 0

Michael Bernal Arkansas 2B AAA (no affiliation), Mexico .227 11 22 6 5 2 0 0 0 0

Jax Biggers Arkansas SS A Rangers, Hickory, N.C. .263 46 152 26 40 4 2 2 14 6

Eric Cole Arkansas CF A Royals, Lexington, Ky. .255 101 376 47 96 15 6 7 54 7

Jonathan Davis UCA/Camden CF AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. .251 60 207 50 52 18 1 9 25 7

Brett Eibner Arkansas OF Independent, Grand Prairie, Texas .176 20 68 13 12 2 0 3 5 0

Trevor Ezell UA/Bryant 2B R Rays, Port Charlotte, Fla. .364 4 11 1 4 0 1 0 2 0

Dominic Ficociello Arkansas IF Independent, Winnipeg, Canada .275 49 189 29 52 14 1 6 34 3

Dominic Fletcher Arkansas CF A Diamondbacks, Geneva, Ill. .333 29 111 15 37 8 1 4 18 0

Zach George ASU/Paragould OF AA Royals, Springdale .213 48 141 18 30 7 0 3 19 0

William Hancock UCA/LR Catholic C High-R Royals, Burlington, N.C. .238 28 105 8 25 6 0 0 8 0

P.J. Hilson Nettleton OF R Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz. .202 23 89 15 18 5 1 2 12 10

Jack Kenley Arkansas SS A Tigers, Comstock Park, Mich. .233 26 90 14 21 3 1 4 11 4

Cameron Knight UALR C Short-A Cardinals, State College, Pa. .133 11 30 1 4 2 0 0 2 0

Grant Koch UA/Fayetteville C A Pirates, Greensboro, N.C. .207 75 276 29 57 12 0 4 27 1

Riley Pittman UALR IF Independent, Milwaukee .250 16 60 7 15 2 0 3 7 0

Stuart Levy ASU/Benton C AA Orioles, Bowie, Md. .188 33 101 11 19 6 0 2 9 1

Kyle MacDonald Arkansas State 1B R Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 211 6 19 3 4 1 1 1 5 0

Matt Reynolds* Arkansas SS AAA Nationals, Fresno, Calif. .290 97 324 52 94 24 4 12 46 5

Chad Spanberger Arkansas 1B AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H. .215 97 340 34 73 23 0 10 47 4

Gionti Turner Watson Chapel SS High-R Rays, Princeton, W.Va. .304 39 135 22 41 7 1 2 23 6

Andy Wilkins Arkansas 1B High-A Braves, Orlando, Fla. .198 38 116 11 23 4 0 4 11 0

Pitchers

PLAYER COLLEGE/HOME AFFILIATION, LOCATION W-L ERA G GS SV IP H BB SO

D.J. Baxendale* UA/Jacksonville AAA Twins, Rochester, N.Y. 4-4 6.96 25 3 0 42.2 49 24 48

Grant Black UAM/Newport Independent, Sauget, Ill. 1-4 2.89 33 0 9 37.1 30 10 46

Ethan Clark Greenwood A Marlins, Burlington, Iowa 0-1 3.44 10 0 1 18.1 15 11 23

Matt Cronin Arkansas A Nationals, Hagerstown, Md. 0-0 0.90 8 0 0 10.0 6 7 20

Cody Davenport UCA/Fayetteville High-R Royals, Idaho Falls, Idaho 2-2 9.00 7 0 0 15.0 21 9 18

Brett Eibner Arkansas Independent, Grand Prairie, Texas 1-0 2.25 6 0 0 8.0 7 1 10

Connor Eller OBU/Sylvan Hills Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 4-2 1.87 32 0 18 33.2 26 4 35

Gray Fenter W. Memphis A Orioles, Salisbury, Md. 6-2 1.95 18 14 0 78.1 55 39 103

Chandler Fidel UALR R Indians, Goodyear, Ariz. 3-0 4.50 7 1 0 16.0 15 3 19

Justin Garcia UALR Short-A D-Backs, Hillsboro, Ore. 0-2 3.57 16 0 1 22.2 16 5 23

Tyler Gray UCA/FS Southside A Royals, Lexington, Ky.. 2-4 5.81 23 3 2 57.1 63 18 33

Michael Gunn UA/Wilson Independent, Cleburne, Texas 3-0 3.60 10 10 0 50.0 46 22 38

Zach Jackson Arkansas AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 8-0 3.54 38 0 1 56.0 41 30 56

Blaine Knight UA/Bryant High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md. 4-8 4.10 18 17 0 90.0 71 36 72

Jacob Kostyshock Arkansas High-R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo. 1-0 0.00 7 0 0 7.2 4 1 5

Evan Lee UA/Bryant Short-A Nationals, Auburn, N.Y. 2-1 2.16 10 1 0 25.0 19 14 36

Barrett Loseke Arkansas Short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y. 1-0 3.78 10 0 0 16.2 14 1 18

McKinley Moore UALR R White Sox, Glendale, Ariz. 0-1 6.57 13 0 3 12.1 14 9 20

Connor Reed OBU Independent, Schaumburg, Ill. 4-5 3.68 13 13 0 66.0 82 14 44

Jake Reindl UA/Fayetteville Short-A Cubs, Eugene, Ore. 0-0 1.17 6 0 0 7.2 5 3 11

Cody Scroggins UA/Bentonville Short-A Red Sox, Lowell, Mass. 0-0 6.30 6 0 0 10.0 5 8 12

Nick Starr SAU/Conway Short-A Rangers, Spokane, Wash. 2-1 5.40 18 0 1 31.2 27 18 38

Trevor Stephan Arkansas AA Yankees, Tampa, Fla. 3-7 5.45 17 16 0 66.0 70 25 70

Ty Tice UCA/Prairie Grove AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo, N.Y. 3-3 1.52 37 0 7 47.1 32 21 51

Tyler Zuber ASU/White Hall AA Royals, Springdale 3-3 1.88 32 0 17 43.0 29 14 53

Through Thursday's games *on injured list

